ALBANY — With Gov. Kathy Hochul holding a lopsided advantage in campaign cash, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, is focusing heavily on public safety issues as he attempts to convince voters New York needs new leadership.
Trailing in the polls to Hochul in a state where no Republican has won statewide office since 2002, Zeldin vowed Monday his first act as governor — if elected — would be to repeal the cashless bail law that was implemented in 2019 and slightly modified earlier this year.
With just 15 weeks to go until Election Day, Zeldin is low on campaign funds, while the Democratic governor has been raking in donations with gusto. The latest filings from the state Board of Elections show Hochul’s campaign treasury brimming with $11.7 million, with the Zeldin campaign having access to less than $1.6 million.
In what are normally the dog days of summer, a time when political observers say most voters are focused on vacations more than elections, Zeldin got a publicity boost in recent days when he became the target of an attempted assault at a campaign rally in upstate Perinton. His alleged assailant, David Jakubonis, 43, is now in federal custody, charged with assaulting a member of Congress, a federal felony offense.
The federal handling of the matter stands in contrast to the handling of the case in state court, where Jakubonis had been immediately released on his own recognizance because the local authorities charged him with second-degree attempted assault. That is not a bail-eligible offense in New York, and was not eligible for bail even before the bail reform law took effect.
Beyond his own case, though, Zeldin argued there have been a host of prosecutions for violent offenses for which dangerous defendants have been turned loose due to the bail law.
Zeldin and his running mate, Alison Esposito, contended at a press conference in New York City that while Democratic officials say more data is needed to determine whether adjustments should be made to the bail statute, it should be clear from accounts published and aired by the news media that the current law jeopardizes public safety.
“New Yorkers are scared, and they have every right to be,” said Esposito, a former New York Police Department deputy inspector. “The government’s number one job is public safety and security and keeping people safe.”
Said Zeldin: “I would argue that there is plenty of data and statistics and stories and lives that have been impacted to justify a repeal of cashless bail.”
“I will call for repeal (of cashless bail) the first day I’m in office,” the congressman said.
Hochul, meanwhile, held her own event Monday, announcing she has signed legislation that suspends the sales tax on diapers for babies and elderly persons.
Hochul also announced the state is channeling $70 million to support 342 new child care programs. She noted some 2,000 child care operations closed during the pandemic.
Veteran Democratic campaign strategist George Arzt said while crime and inflation are the top issues in this election season, eclipsing the pandemic, Zeldin supporters are likely to be disappointed on Election Day.
“He’s running as the law and order candidate because he’s got nothing else,” Arzt said.
Zeldin, to be competitive with Hochul, will need to win the counties of Long Island convincingly, while getting at least 50% of the vote in Westchester County, said Hank Sheinkopf, a long-time New York political consultant.
By focusing heavily on criminal justice issues, Zeldin runs the risk of stirring up African American voters who support bail reform, said Sheinkopf, noting Zeldin’s chances are enhanced if there is low turnout of Black voters in the nation’s largest city.
“The issue for him is can he make crime into mismanagement” by the governor and the Legislature, Sheinkopf said.
The state’s two most powerful lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, have both been vocal supporters of the changes to the bail law, arguing there is no data supporting the contention that the revisions have fueled crime.
Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College poll, said Hochul has a significant advantage in the race due to the Democratic Party’s dominance in voter registration and the state’s traditional voting patterns.
“It makes sense for (Zeldin) to be talking about crime as an issue because it does fit into his narrative,” Miringoff said. “But it’s a long reach to say this is going to transform the race. So I don’t think this is going to be a game changer. The people who are mostly concerned with this are people who probably would be voting for him anyway. It’s not going to move Democrats and independents in a dramatic fashion.”
