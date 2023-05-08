One of the great joys of driving through the countryside is discovering something that turns out to be completely unique.
Once such treasure is an antiques shop in the hamlet of Jeddo, which is an easy 20-minutes drive from Lockport. It is, without a touch of overstatement, the most perfectly curated shop in which to to find antiques and unusual collectibles in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls-Western New York region.
Situated in a red-painted, two-story former grist mill built in 1858, in which corn grown on the farms around it was ground, Jeddo Mill Antiques not only takes you back in time with its distinctive, reasonably-priced contents, but it also delivers a modern sense of how customers can use and display the items within.
A visit to the shop, located in what was formerly called the Jeddo Mills building, and which sits next to Jeddo Creek, reveals a grand assortment of found objects going back more than 100-to-150 years, as well as beautiful contemporary pieces and interesting works by local craftspersons.
Since 2004, proprietor Todd Belfield, who returned to his hometown region after spending a number of years in the convention business and antiques field in the Washington, D.C. area, has been the friendly and talented guide to what is a welcoming array of eye-catching household and industrial articles, such as repurposed old automobile parts, handmade wooden artifacts, ladders that become shelves, vintage watering cans, and stylish prints and paintings. Innovation and art go hand-in-hand.
Belfield, who happily engages his antiquing visitors, discusses how they see displaying something in their home or office. He has an artist’s eye for detail and the comforting ability to help people discover just the right space for placing antiques. Not only do the pieces he sells have stories to tell, but so do his customers.
When he was a child, Belfield was already collecting and preserving old things and learning how important an object’s history is to both a family and a community. The greatest influence on his life was his grandfather Herbert Hobbs, who believed in kindness, hard work, helping others, protecting the land, and the best reuse of fondly remembered objects. In a wonderful touch of serendipity, Belfield has recently learned that “jeddo" is a Middle Eastern word that translates to “beloved grandfather.”
Building on his grandfather’s legacy of respecting people and finding new ways to continue using old and classic handmade and manufactured goods, Belfield, with careful thought and creativity, knows that essential tools and decorative objects will remain fundamentally vital if they are given some imaginative and loving care. Some are turned into works of art by the owner himself.
Belfield has an unerring knack for knowing how to highlight things. His ability to understand the importance of not only design, but also need and purpose, is what makes Jeddo Mill Antiques a local delight.
Belfield’s shop is at 10267 Ridge Road (Route 104) in Jeddo, which is in the town of Ridgeway and nearby the bustling Erie Canal village of Medina. Hours are: Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can also call 585-735-3535 for other potential availability. jeddomillantiques.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.