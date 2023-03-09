The Niagara Police Athletic League will honor thirty prep and unified athletes from 13 area high schools at the 40th Sports Award Dinner. Other honorees include the Sportsperson of the Decade, The Mark “Chief” Williams Award winner, the Alan Elia Memorial Scholarship winners, and Board of Directors awards. The overall male and female prep athletes of the year will be announced at the dinner. The event is at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12 the Sheraton Niagara Falls. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at the door.
The Male and Female Prep Athlete Award is given to a high school senior adhering to a high level of athletic achievement. The basic criteria are participation and excellence. The Unified Sport Award is given to an athlete that is graduating or aging out of the program that exhibits commitment and dedication to his/her sport(s). The basic criteria are participation and attitude.
Female athletes: Mia Herman (Barker), Lily Koslowski (Grand Island), Maria Colosimo (Kenmore East), Delia Lake (Kenmore West), Sophie Auer (Lewiston Porter), Camryn Schiavitti (Lockport), Emma Hofer (Newfane), Haleena Reygers (Niagara Falls), Miranda Gatto (Niagara Wheatfield), Haleigh Suitor (North Tonawanda), North Tonawanda Unified - Ah’launna Sanchez (North Tonawanda Unified), Nadia White (Royalton-Hartland), Mara Beiter (Starpoint) Madelaine Schultz (Wilson).
Male athletes: Mason Alee-Castro (Barker), Edward Kwarciak (Grand Island), Henry Morris (Kenmore East), Trevin Wickland (Kenmore East Unified), Ian Wirth (Kenmore West), Nathan Fuller (Kenmore West Unified), Nathan Russell (Lewiston-Porter), Kyree Jones (Lockport), Daenon Kopp (Newfane), Amarfio Reynolds Jr. (Niagara Falls), Tommy Loor (Niagara Falls), Xander Fletcher (Niagara Wheatfield), Jacob Hanna (North Tonawanda), Thomas Russo III (Royalton-Hartland), Peyton Spatorico (Starpoint), Benjamin Wortkoetter (Wilson).
Mark “Chief” Williams Award: Cathy Pagano Burke
Mr. and Mrs. Alan R. Elia Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Female: Sydney Knight (Grand Island), Male: Jamel Johnson Jr. (Royalton-Hartland).
Sportsperson of the Decade: Mark Laurrie (Niagara Falls).
Board of Directors Award: Jaden Crumpler (Niagara Falls).
For information contact Art Eberhart at Niagara PAL (716) 286-7038 or arte498043@aol.com.
