Wilson grant fosters biodiversity

The Western New York Land Conservancy is the recipient of a $690,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to collect local native plant seeds, grow the plants, and then provide the plants to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park in Buffalo.
The Land Conservancy will focus its efforts on the “inlet” zones of the park. It will grow 50,000 plants from locally collected seeds, and add many trees, shrubs, and aquatic plants that will enrich the wildlife habitat at the park.
This 3-year project is part of the broader effort to create Ralph Wilson Park on Buffalo’s waterfront. The plantings will provide park visitors with an opportunity to experience and learn about native plants and the wildlife they attract.
Through the Land Conservancy’s outreach efforts, people throughout the region and beyond will learn about the importance of using local provenance native plants in restoration projects and landscaping—a core element of the Land Conservancy’s work.
JJ Tighe, Director of the Parks & Trails Initiative at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation said, “This grant is a further example of the collaboration and partnerships involved in achieving the communities’ vision for Ralph Wilson Park. The community input and collaboration from partners, like the Western New York Land Conservancy and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, whose aligned missions truly elevate the importance of local native plants and natural habitat as part of the Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates design.”
“The community identified access to nature as a goal for Ralph Wilson Park. Using native plants responds to that goal by providing us with opportunities for storytelling, programming, and community engagement,” Land Conservancy Executive Director Nancy Smith said. “This is a truly unique opportunity for the Land Conservancy to demonstrate the vital importance of native plants in our ecosystems, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin.”
Native seeds will be collected on Land Conservancy preserves, public parks, and private properties. The Land Conservancy will work with multiple growers to complete this project, including many from Western New York that are woman and minority-owned businesses.
One such grower is Allison DeHonney of Buffalo Go Green Inc. in partnership with Urban Fruits & Veggies, located on Dupont Street and Glenwood Avenue in Buffalo. Like Nancy Smith, DeHonney is a strong proponent of native plants.
“Local provenance plants, grown from seeds collected from plants growing near to and in similar environmental conditions as the planting site,” she said, “are better suited to our local soil, temperature, and rainfall conditions. This gives new plants the best chance of thriving, potentially reducing long-term maintenance costs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.