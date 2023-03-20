BUFFALO – No. 1, which Sabres newcomer Devon Levi sported during his decorated college career at Northeastern, is worn by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, another rookie goalie.
So Levi, who signed his entry-level contract Friday, chose No. 27, digits that hold special meaning.
“(It) was my number of choice because growing up, it was my favorite number,” an excited Levi said Monday in KeyBank Center. “I feel like little me would be happy that I chose this number, just dreaming about playing in the NHL.”
Levi was born on Dec. 27, 2001. He also said his father was born on the 27th day of the month and his address growing up was 127.
“So No. 27 was just big in my life when I was a kid so I thought I’d bring it back,” he said.
Levi’s first NHL game could possibly be next Monday, March 27, against his hometown Montreal Canadiens,
“That’d be cool,” he said.
Levi will become the 13th player and first goalie in franchise history to wear 27. Brad May and Michael Peca are probably the most notable players to sport it. Curtis Lazar most recently had it two seasons ago.
•••
Winger Jordan Greenway missed Monday’s practice with an upper-body injury and is day to day, according to the Sabres.
Meanwhile, goalie Eric Comrie practiced for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in practice earlier this month.
The Sabres host the Nashville Predators tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.