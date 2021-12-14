What's your religion? In US, a common reply now is 'None'  

Nathalie Charles outside the Princeton University Chapel in Princeton, N.J. Charles left her Baptist church at the age of 15 because as a queer woman of Haitian descent, she felt unwelcome in her congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. The 18-year-old freshman at Princeton has since identified as atheist, and then agnostic, before embracing a spiritual but not religious life. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)