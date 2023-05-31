Ask Gaelan Baillie about the best part about touring Niagara Falls on a bike and he’s quick to answer.
“The Niagara Gorge,” he said. “One hundred percent.”
Baillie ought to know.
For a decade now he’s owned and operated Sight See Rentals, a business that rents bicycles, standup electric scooters, wheelchairs, mobility scooters and other types of devices in downtown Niagara Falls.
He’s biased, of course, but to Baillie there’s no better way to get a feel for the best the Falls has to offer than hopping on a bike and tooling around.
He recommends starting with the Niagara Gorge where he says there are some of the best views and natural experiences available in the region.
“The Niagara Gorge is the true hidden gem, especially if you want to see something that isn’t crowded,” he said. “It is something that’s also, oddly enough, that not all of the locals even know we have, this beautiful Niagara Gorge.
“It’s scenic, it’s beautiful, it’s quiet and there’s a lot of little spots where you can just kind of have a moment to yourself and take in this beautiful scenery.”
For Baillie, taking in Niagara Falls State Park is a must for visitors as well, especially Goat Island and top local attractions like the Maid of the Mist and the Cave of the Winds.
“If people are going to rent a bicycle, I usually try to recommend that they take it for the day because I think that’s really is the best way to get around. I recommend they cover all of Goat Island, which they can easily do on a bicycle. I recommend for them to ride the brand new, really nice paths along the upper rapids and the upper Niagara River. It’s really nice that way. Then I recommend for them to ride along the gorge down to Whirlpool State Park. There’s so many different hidden viewpoints that are beautiful.”
Bailie’s started out in the bike business locally with a single pedicab that he rode himself as he took visitors on tours of downtown Niagara Falls. He later started his rental company with 10 bikes. Over the years, he expanded to a fleet of rental units that now includes 25 bicycles, 50 standup electric scooters, 25 mobility scooters and several wheelchairs.
“It just seemed like a no brainer,” he said. “Bicycling — in the state park, with this beautiful gorge and all these paths — it just made sense.”
Sight See Rentals rents bicycles for $10 for the first hour, $5 each additional hour and $25 for the day.
There’s another option for biking around the Falls and Niagara Falls State Park and it called Reddy Bikeshare. The bike-sharing program, now in its eighth year of operation in Niagara Falls, announced an expanded footprint in April to include seven new stations at Whirlpool, Devil’s Hole, DeVeaux Woods and Niagara Falls state parks.
Ready Bikeshare, which is offered as part of a partnership with Independent Health, is designed to provide pedestrians with an affordable, healthy and leisurely way to explore natural assets in Western New York, including the Falls.
Simon Husted, a spokesperson for Ready Bikeshare, agreed that one of the most attractive parts of biking around the Falls is the Niagara Gorge and all the scenery it has to offer.
“We’ve seen the gorge really develop into a wonderland of sights and scenes. There’s really a lot to see,” he said.
The Niagara River Greenway Commission, which has been working for the past 15 years to connect the Niagara River all along the Shoreline Trail, helped make three of the seven new stations possible.
“Now with the Niagara Gorge Rim Trail complete, we are looking for more ways to ‘activate the trail’ and make it easier for the community to use,” said Greg Stevens, director of the Greenway Commission, earlier this year. “Reddy Bikeshare is helping to make this happens by providing shared use bicycles located at key trail nodes from Niagara Falls north to the Ralph Wilson Trailhead at Devil’s Hole, just across the road from Niagara University.”
Of course, bikes and scooters aren’t everyone’s speed, especially those who have mobility challenges or are past an age where they can bike and ride for longer periods comfortably. For those individuals, Baillie’s company, Sight See Rentals, offers wheelchairs and mobility scooters for rent.
