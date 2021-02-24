Voccio announces bid for Sixth District county seat

Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio has announced he is running for the Niagara County Legislature's Sixth District seat.
Voccio said in a release that he had announced earlier in the month that he was running for re-election to the Niagara Falls City Council but decided to instead run for the county seat held by Dennis Virtuoso who recently announced his retirement.
“While I love being a council member, I look forward to continuing to serve Niagara Falls in a new capacity. The residents of Legislative District 6 need a choice of candidates and they need someone with a strong history of standing up for taxpayers,” Voccio said in a statement released.
“As a councilman, I stood up for taxpayers by voting against the garbage fee, I voted against bad budgets, I voted against bad contracts and I gave myself a pay-cut on day one,” Voccio said. “And I’ll bring that brand of self-sacrifice and concern for taxpayers to the county Legislature.”
Voccio issued a longer statement online at: http://chrisvoccio.com/2021/02/24/why-im-running-for-the-county-legislature/
