Dennis Witkop of Sanborn prepares to donate blood with help from phlebotomist Marlene Javier during a special American Red Cross blood drive at the Dale Association in January.

The American Red Cross of Western New York has slated eight blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment with any of these sites:

Monday —  1-6 pm, at Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls

Tuesday —  11:30 am-5 pm, at Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St., Wilson

May 23 — 1-6 pm, Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane

May 24 — 1-6 pm, at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport

May. 24 — 11:30 am-5 pm, Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St., Youngstown

May. 25 — 1-6 pm, Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St., Lockport

May 26 — 11 am-4 pm, Wrights Corners Fire Co. Station 1, 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport

May 27 — 9:30 am-2:30 pm, Lewiston Fire Co. No 1, 145 N 6th St., Lewiston

ConnectLife has six drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment here:

Thursday — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport

Friday — 10:30 am-2 pm, Lewiston Community at Niagara River Region Chamber, 895 Center St., Lewiston

May 23 — 2-4:30 pm, Town of Pendleton, 6570 Campbell Blvd., Lockport

May 23 — 9 am-noon, Cornerstone Community FCU, 6485 South Transit Rd., Lockport

May 26 — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport

May 27 — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport

