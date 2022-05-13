The American Red Cross of Western New York has slated eight blood drives in Niagara County over the next two weeks. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment with any of these sites:
• Monday — 1-6 pm, at Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls
• Tuesday — 11:30 am-5 pm, at Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St., Wilson
• May 23 — 1-6 pm, Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane
• May 24 — 1-6 pm, at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport
• May. 24 — 11:30 am-5 pm, Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St., Youngstown
• May. 25 — 1-6 pm, Moose Lodge #617, 204 Monroe St., Lockport
• May 26 — 11 am-4 pm, Wrights Corners Fire Co. Station 1, 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport
• May 27 — 9:30 am-2:30 pm, Lewiston Fire Co. No 1, 145 N 6th St., Lewiston
ConnectLife has six drives slated in the next two weeks. Call 716-529-4270, email partnersupport@connectlife.org, or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/ to book an appointment here:
• Thursday — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport
• Friday — 10:30 am-2 pm, Lewiston Community at Niagara River Region Chamber, 895 Center St., Lewiston
• May 23 — 2-4:30 pm, Town of Pendleton, 6570 Campbell Blvd., Lockport
• May 23 — 9 am-noon, Cornerstone Community FCU, 6485 South Transit Rd., Lockport
• May 26 — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport
• May 27 — 1-6 pm, Lockport Community location, 135 Main St., Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.