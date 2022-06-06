United Way plans multiple events

United Way of Greater Niagara has a very busy month ahead, including
Personal product collection: Until Monday, June 13, Women United is collecting shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, and other personal hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office in Sanborn, 6420 Inducon Drive West.
The goods collected during this drive will be donated to a community center in Buffalo on June 14, exactly one month after the tragic shooting, as a reminder of our community’s obligation to help those in need not only right after a horrific event has taken place, but every day.
Labor Night at the Races: Friday June 17, United Way of Greater Niagara is holding the 13th Annual Labor’s Night at the Races at Ransomville Speedway, located at 2315 Braley Road, in Ransomville.
Racing will begin at 7:15 p.m. Tickets include tent party admission from 6:00- 7:15 p.m., food and beverage, and access to the 50/50 split drawing, car display and autographs.
Tickets for this year’s race cost $20.00 for adults and $12.00 for youth, and are still available and can be purchased directly by contacting Bill Jakobi at bill@uwgn.org or calling the United Way office at (716)731-4580.
Day of Caring: On Wednesday June 29, United Way of Greater Niagara is bringing back the Day of Caring. This event marks a day of giving back to the area where we all live and work by volunteering at local non-profits, culminating in a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic at United Way’s Sanborn office.
Volunteers are desperately needed to help United Way reach the goal of helping over 25,000 people in the Greater Niagara community in just one day.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact William Briggs at william@uwgn.org or call the United Way office at (716) 731-4580 to learn how you can help.
Blood Drive: As part of Day of Caring United Way of Greater Niagara is partnering with American Red Cross to host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United way offices.
