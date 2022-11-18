The Bills aren’t the only football team affected by snow.
The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron on Saturday at UB Stadium has been postponed due to forecasted snow. The Mid-American Conference is considering opportunities to play Sunday, weather permitting. A potential kickoff time has not been announced.
The UB women’s basketball game against Princeton, originally slated for Saturday, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The Niagara women’s basketball game against Cleveland State on Saturday has been postponed and a new date has not been announced. Niagara’s men’s hockey game against St. Lawrence on Saturday will now be played Jan. 5 at Dwyer Arena, with a time to be determined.
Canisius’ men’s basketball game against Fredonia was moved from Friday tentatively to Sunday. The school’s women’s basketball game against Binghamton was also moved from Saturday to Sunday at the Koessler Center. Game times for the doubleheader have not yet been announced.
