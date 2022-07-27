TOWN OF LEWISTON - Town officials want the state to take a closer look an an intersection that has been a frequent site for accidents.
Town Supervisor Steven Broderick asked the New York State Department of Transportation for a traffic study at the intersection of Ridge and Dickersonville roads. Town officials note that the intersection has been the site of several traffic accidents over the years, with the occurring in the last few weeks.
Broderick said residents have called town hall to ask if anything can be done to improve safety in that area, which prompted him to ask the state Department of Transportation to do a study.
“We want to see a study done and if any corrective actions can be taken,” Broderick said.
Niagara County legislator Irene Myers, whose district covers the towns of Porter and the northern portion of Lewiston, would also like the traffic study to be done.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the department's call center is currently generating the statistics of accidents at that intersection and are looking to have that finished by the end of next week. He feels that the issue has to do with visibility at the intersection, suggesting it is at an odd angle.
“Police presence in the area makes people aware and cautious,” Previte said. “We have used electronic signage at the intersection in the past.”
Broderick said during Monday’s Lewiston Town Board meeting he did not know when the last such study was completed there. The DOT has the final say on whether a study is actually done.
“I have traveled that road thousands of times over 20 years,” Broderick said. “I’ve never had any issues.”
In other matters, town officials agreed to a contract that would allow the state to perform maintenance on a bike path that runs beside a 2-mile stretch of the Niagara Scenic Parkway. The path goes from Kiwanis Park up north to Pletcher Road before turning westward to Lewiston Town Park.
Broderick said that for the town to service that bike path, which is on state property, and to make improvements on it, a formal lease agreement was needed.
“We want to maintain it because our citizens use it,” Broderick said. “The state wasn’t going to maintain it, so the town wanted to maintain it.”
The contract will last for 10 years with Broderick expecting it to be renewed every 10 years. The town’s parks and highway departments will take care of any maintenance on the path.
Town finance director Jacqueline Agnello said the bike path would need $100,000 worth of repairs, of which $50,000 each would come from the town’s recreation and parks funds and be in a separate capital fund for the town. Those funds would be used to resurface the path and some areas would be filled in with park benches.
Like during the Village of Lewiston’s meeting last week, the Town of Lewiston also showed their appreciation to the Lewiston Bicentennial Committee for organizing the celebrations that took place during the Fourth of July weekend. The 14 committee members in attendance, which included town council members Rob Morreale, John Jacoby, and William Geiben, were each given a certificate of achievement from the town.
