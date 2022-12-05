A torrid four-game stretch in which Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens registered four goals and nine points has earned him NHL Second Star honors for the week ending Sunday.
Cozens, 21, scored in last Monday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning before adding two more goals in Wednesday’s 5-4 shootout road win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Yukon native followed up by recording one goal and two assists in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He closed the week by adding three more assists in Sunday’s 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Cozens, the seventh overall pick in 2019, had just one three-point outing in his first 143 NHL appearances.
Overall, Cozens, who’s in his third season, has compiled nine goals and 24 points in 25 games this year. He has recently been centering rookies JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid (five goals and 11 points in four games) and Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson (five goals and six points in three contests) were named the first and third stars, respectively.
