While New York has an adult cigarette smoking rate lower than the U.S. average, Niagara County has one of the highest percentages of adult smokers in the state.
The Tobacco Free Coalition of Erie and Niagara counties is working to change that.
Part of the global Cicatelli Associates Inc. group, the coalition is one of several that received state grants from the Bureau of Tobacco Control’s Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities program. Rashawn Smalls, the program manager for advancing tobacco free communities, said that they provide assistance to businesses, employers, and work sites to adopt smoke-free policies, especially for the outdoors.
“New York state has the clean indoor air act, which is for indoors,” Smalls said. “We look at how it can be expanded to outdoors, because there is no risk-free level of second-hand smoke.”
The organization has played a role in getting the state’s adult cigarette smoking rate down to 12% in 2020, with the rate among ages 18 to 24 at 5.5%, according to the New York State Department of Health. Still, diseases caused by smoking and secondhand smoke result in more than 22,000 each year in the state, with 650,000 adults living with a chronic disease caused by smoking.
According to data from 2018, 23.6% of Niagara County adults smokes and 17.8% of Erie County adults smoked.
“While the smoking rate in New York state is at an all time low, Niagara County still has one of the highest smoking rates in terms of comparing counties,” said Krista Douvlos, the manager of youth and community engagement to prevent tobacco use. “We feel our work is critical here.”
Smalls himself knows how smoking can affect people and how they can adopt such policies. His wife is a smoker and his stepfather has cancer. She does not not smoke inside their home and when it’s winter, she smokes even less.
“That’s our personal policy,” Smalls said. “We feel policy is what helps change social norms.”
To get the word out, Smalls and Douvlos go door to door to businesses to start conversations. They have worked with Rolanda Ward of Niagara University and 25 members of the faith communities to educate them on how ventilated tobacco products affect the health of the black community. They work with Reality Check and other youth groups about the different perspectives tobacco is seen through.
The coalition itself is not able to advocate for policies directly to elected officials, only educate them. It does with other coalitions which can present ideas to lawmakers, such as a recently adopted smoke-free park policy for the Town of Marilla in Erie County.
When some people do consider smoking a personal issue, pushback is inevitable. Smalls himself has seen his wife struggle with her addiction and the last thing he wants is to judge her or reinforce any negative ideas.
“In some communities, people feel like, ‘I’m at a park, I should be able to smoke,’” Smalls said. “The reality is if you’re at a park with a child, that child has growing and developing lungs. Exposure to secondhand smoke could exacerbate existing issues or create the onset of a health issue.”
The coalition also plans on working with the LBGTQ+ community to work on tobacco-related disparities they face and with some colleges on their tobacco policies.
“We’re out here trying to introduce ourselves,” Doulvos said.
