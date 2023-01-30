BUFFALO – Center Tage Thompson, whose 34 goals and 68 points both lead the Sabres, did not practice Monday because of an upper-body injury.
Sabres coach Don Granato said he expects Thompson, who’s day to day, to practice today.
“He’s been, like lots of players, dealing with nagging issues and they’re a little bit more from last game,” Granato said in KeyBank Center. “So it’s way better for him to just take the day. He could have skated today but way better for him to just take a day.”
Thompson, 25, is the Sabres’ only representative in Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game in Florida.
Meanwhile, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body, two games) and center Dylan Cozens (undisclosed, one game) both participated in Monday’s 40-minute practice at LECOM Harborcenter. They’re progressing well and also day to day, according to the team.
Samuelsson said he plans to return for Wednesday’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Sabres’ final contest before a 10-day break.
“Felt better today,” he said. “Every day, every hour, I feel a little better. “So this little three-day break here is nice for me.”
Cozens said sitting out Saturday’s 3-2 road shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild was “precautionary.”
“Playing it safe,” he said. “But, yeah, I’m feeling good and better every day.”
