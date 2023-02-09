BUFFALO – Sabres center Tage Thompson, who suffered an upper-body injury last week and missed the NHL All-Star Game, skated on his own Thursday and is expected to practice today.
Sabres coach Don Granato believes Thompson can play Saturday afternoon against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center.
Thompson has enjoyed a dynamic season, compiling 34 goals and 68 points, both team highs, in 50 games.
On Feb. 1, his injury forced him to leave the Sabres’ 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes after the second period.
Luckily for Thompson, that was the Sabres’ final game before the NHL All-Star break and their bye week.
“The break came at a great time for him,” general manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday as the Sabres assembled for practice. “I was disappointed for him not to be able to play in the All-Star Game with the year he’s having but he needed it.”
