A dynamic three-game stretch in which Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson scored four goals and eight points has earned him NHL Second Star honors for the second consecutive week.
Thompson, 25, continued his torrid production, recording multiple points in each outing as the Sabres went 3-0-0 during the week ending Sunday.
The American scored the game-winning goal in last Tuesday’s 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings and Saturday’s 5-2 road win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Thompson recorded three points against the Kings, giving him 44 points in just 29 games. The only Sabres who registered more points before their 30th game of the season were two Hall of Famers: Pat LaFontaine (52 in 1992-93) and Gilbert Perreault (48 in 1974-75).
Overall, Thompson had compiled 25 goals and 49 points in 31 games entering Monday’s road contest against the Vegas Golden Knights. Incredibly, he has scored a whopping 24 goals and 46 points in the last 24 games, including 12 goals and 23 points in the last 10 contests.
Thompson was also named second star last week after having his five-goal, six-point game.
This is the third straight week and fourth time this season a Sabres player has earned a star honor. The NHL named center Dylan Cozens second star two weeks ago, while defenseman Rasmus Dahlin received first star honors in October.
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin (three goals, including his historic 800th, and five points in three games) and Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello (five goals and eight points in four games) were named the first and third stars, respectively.
•••
The Sabres on Monday reassigned three of their top forward prospects – Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen – to their respective national teams for the upcoming World Junior Championship.
Kulich (Czech Republic) and Rosen (Sweden) have spent their first season in North Americawith the Rochester Americans, while Ostlund (Sweden) has played for Djurgardens, a pro team in HockeyAllsvenskan.
Kulich, 18, has scored six goals and 16 points in 24games as a rookie with the Amerks. The Sabres drafted him 28th overall this year.
Rosen, 19 has registered three goals and 15 points in 25 contests for the Amerks. The Sabres drafted him 14th overall in 2021.
He played in the most recent World Junior tournament in August, registering four goals and five points in seven contests as Sweden earned a bronze medal.
Ostlund, 18, has recorded two goals and 11 points in 19 games with Djurgardens. The Sabres drafted him 16th overall this year.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, are hosting the tournament, which begins next Monday.
