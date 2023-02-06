Niagara’s Noah Thomasson was named the MAAC player of the week on Monday.
The senior guard was given the honor after averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists to lead the Purple Eagles to wins over Canisius and Siena last week.
Against rival Canisius, Thomasson scored 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting — including 4 of 6 from 3-point range — and notched five rebounds and five assists in the 76-73 come-from-behind win.
On Sunday, Thomasson recorded 18 points in a 56-54 road win over Siena. He went 8 of 14 from the field and snatched four rebounds.
Thomasson, a native of Houston, is second in the MAAC with 18.7 points per game and leads all players with 19.8 points per game in conference outings.
Niagara (13-9, 8-5 MAAC) hosts Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday for Calvin Murphy bobblehead night at the Gallagher Center.
