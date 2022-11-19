With the rise of drugs like fentanyl, it’s easy to forget the space bath salts once occupied in the public consciousness.
“They’re still there,” Cortland County District Attorney Pat Perfetti said. “Other drugs came to the forefront, but these didn’t go away. It’s still a public safety issue.”
The Cortland County Legislature recently held a public hearing about a proposed local law on synthetic drugs, a continuation of a years-long effort to create a law targeted at bath salts.
Although the current proposal was drafted by Cortland County Attorney Victoria Monty, the efforts first began with Perfetti.
Perfetti said Wednesday the need for a bath salts law was brought to his attention in 2018 by Lt. Garry Williams of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
“In 2018, when the initial draft was being proposed, local law enforcement was encountering many individuals who were clearly suffering from the effects of severe intoxication that were attributable to what some call bath salts,” Perfetti said.
“Some chemical compounds determined as bath salts are known, some are not,” Perfetti said. He said the state Penal Code did not provide law enforcement with the tools necessary to deal with the ambiguity of the issue.
Perfetti told legislators the inclusion of language referring to specific chemical compounds in past efforts, like in the county’s 2012 synthetic marijuana law and earlier proposed bath salts laws, makes enforcement difficult, because compounds can change quickly. Perfetti has said in the past that state law faces the same issue: It cannot keep up with slight chemical changes.
Jillian Snider, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice adjunct lecturer and 13-year New York Police Department officer with a background in narcotics investigations, said bath salts fall into a tricky legal area at the state level.
“Bath salts are almost a way to circumvent that illegality,” she said. “At the state level, except cannabis, we mimic federal controlled substance acts. Bath salts as it stands is not actually a listed drug, even though it has similar effects of crystal meth or ecstasy.”
Outlawing specific chemical compounds can also be a logistical strain, Snider said, especially for smaller municipalities without many resources for testing. “It would be really hard to do that (testing),” she said “How good is your lab? It could take forever to do that.”
Rather than try to list all the proscribed compounds, the new version describes their effect, and specifies that they are synthetic compounds, which is more specific than the latest prior version.
Perfetti characterized the local law as a tool rather than a statement. “We’re not necessarily looking to declare a war on bath salts,” he said. “But as a local law it will give us an opportunity from an investigative standpoint to look into these and the other drugs within their orbit.”
“It would certainly give us a tool to pursue certain investigations we may not otherwise be able to,” he added.
Snider said a local law is among the fastest ways to give law enforcement the tools to tackle an issue like synthetic drugs. “You could do something at the local level; it takes so much time at the state level. There’s always local ordinances. If you’re seeing an increase in usage, the best means would be a local-level ordinance.”
“They had to create a statutory code specific to the possession of synthetic cannabinoids,” she said of New York City’s response to synthetic cannabinoid K2. “Under New York City regulations, we had the ability to write criminal court summons. It was their quick reaction to the problem.”
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms told the county Legislature’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday that he spoke with the Cayuga County sheriff about that county’s equivalent synthetic drugs law. “They use it much like I expect us to be using it,” Helms said. “Not all the time, but it fits certain criteria when there’s nothing else where it’s a great help for us.”
“If we go to an underage party where kids are all drunk with beer in cups and all that, I can go and take care of that,” he said. “If we go to a house where they use what we call Molly (a drug under the bath salts umbrella)as an example, this will give us a tool that will help us deal with those problems.”
Helms said one of the anticipated uses of the law would be as a starting point for investigations, potentially leading to the discovery of other substances.
“Like the sheriff said, we probably won’t be using it all the time, and it has ancillary purposes as an investigative avenue,” Perfetti told the committee.
“The proposed law has undergone numerous changes during the last few years,” Monty said Friday in an email.
She said the law as presented to the committee was an effort that included current and previous members of the County Attorney’s Office, law enforcement representatives and the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee members past and present.
Among the most prominent changes was a removal of any references to bath salts. “The term ‘bath salts’ is often used as a catch-all phrase but the purpose of the proposed local law is to prohibit synthetic drugs, not just what are commonly known as ‘bath salts,’” Monty said.
Past drafts of the law have included language specifying specific chemical compositions of drugs. “Unfortunately, the chemical formulae being used to create synthetic drugs are constantly changing and it is impossible to have an exhaustive formulaic list,” Monty said.
Monty told the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee that including specific formulae in the language of the law would be hard to keep up with, making it difficult to enforce the law and prosecute offenses.
Instead of trying to codify a list of chemical formulae and their analogs, the current proposal targets the effects of illicit substances.
The law includes a prohibition of the sale, possession and use of mislabeled or unlabeled substances whose intended purpose is to be consumed or ingested to mimic the effects of controlled substances or marijuana and which have no other legitimate use or purpose.
Anyone who violates the law would be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor, making the offender subject to up to a year of imprisonment, three years probation term or a fine of $1,000, or both.
Monty said the adoption of such a law by Cortland County would put it more in line with its neighbors. “The reality is most of the contiguous counties had adopted something about 10 years ago,” she told legislators.
Committee Chairwoman Kelly Preston (R-Homer) said if all goes according to plan, the legislature would have a public hearing Thursday, vote on the law in December, and have it in the books Jan. 1.
