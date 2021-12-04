I was headed east into Albion on Route 31 recently when I noticed a “white spot” in a horse pasture near the road. About two weeks prior, a reader of The Great Outdoors reported what he thought were two cattle egrets in his horse pasture near Albion, and I was unable to respond to the situation at the time. With that in mind I turned around to have a closer look at that “white spot” and, guess what, it was a cattle egret!
The cattle egret is a small white heron that is not often seen in this area, although I have seen one or two over the years. This bird is about half the size of a great egret and has a shorter neck, beak and legs. The cattle egret is all-white as a juvenile and as a non-breeding adult but develops orange-buff plumes on the back, breast and crown, and its bill, legs and the irises of its eyes become reddish for a brief period, prior to pairing.
The one I spotted in the horse pasture was all white and, true to its reputation, was hanging near some horses in that pasture. Its name comes from the fact that the bird hangs around large foraging mammals such as cattle and horses, to feed on the insects that these animals kick up as they graze (flies, crickets, grasshoppers, moths, spiders and earthworms). In fact the cattle egret is known to get on the back of a big grazer to pick off ticks and fleas. This bird is really more of a land hunter for insects than a water hunter, which is why we don't often see any in the Alabama swamp.
The cattle egret has undergone one of the most rapid and large expansions of any bird species. Originally native to Spain, Africa and Asia, it started expanding its range into South America in the late 1930s and reached the United States by the 1960s and Canada by the 1970s. It is now quite a common bird across our country, especially the southern states. This expansion has been due to the cattle egret's rather erratic movements during migration and the increased population of domesticated grazing animals, which opened up a new niche for the birds.
In New York state they are more commonly found around the Long Island area but are considered to be declining. In our area the cattle egret is a rare find. Its estimated global population is between 4 million and 6 million so it is considered a bird of least concern.
So why have a few been showing up around here and seemingly so late in the fall? Well, given their reputation for erratic movements, these recently spotted birds are probably late migrants from Canada.
Anyway, the one I encountered was a real treat and my chance to get a decent picture. Of course I took some pictures from the road but I was hoping to get really good, close images of this guy, so I started to search for the pasture owner. I made contact with him and he gave me permission to sneak through the barn to the edge of pasture where the horses and the cattle egret were. A wet and muddy area on the other side of the barn gave me access to the wooden fence that was near my goal, but it was a sticky and unstable situation. I finally worked my way to the wooden fence and began to reach out and break off the tall weeds on the other side so I could get a clear shot to the egret.
Well, as I leaned the camera on top of that fence, to get a stable platform, everything went blank in my view finder. Oh, no! A mechanical breakdown or dead battery? No, just one of the horses with his nose in front of the camera checking it out! I reached out and gently pushed his head out of the way, but he was really interested in that camera and just nosed it again and again.
I decided it was a hopeless cause and again took another trek through the mud and deep horse tracks to get farther down the fence. That worked — the horse didn't follow me, and there were fewer weeds in my way. I got some great shots, but just about the time I was ready to leave, one of the horses moved closer to me and the egret followed, perhaps hoping to get an insect or two from the disturbance. The horse led him toward me and so I got some even better pictures. The trek back was another major chore, and my boots were covered with heavy, sticky mud, but I had a smile on my face.
The man I talked to said the egret had been hanging around there for a good week or so but with the recent low temperatures and snow cover the egret probably has moved farther south. Maybe he will return next spring and give me some shots in his buff mating plumes and his red legs!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
