When I was in second grade, my school bus driver, whose name I have forgotten, had puppies he needed to give away. He asked if I would like one, which was an exciting proposition for a seven-year-old. Of course, I wanted a puppy! However, I needed to get permission from my parents. He agreed to speak with my mother on my behalf when she met me at the bus stop. I jumped from the bus and shouted, “Mommy, he has free puppies! May I have one?”
I grew up as an only child and a daddy’s girl. My parents were working-class, not rich, but I never wanted for anything. The chances of me getting a puppy looked pretty good to me. She asked the driver a ton of questions and did most of the talking. The driver closed the door and drove away. My mother said very little to me. As we walked toward our house, my chances of getting a puppy seemed slim.
My father arrived home from work shortly after my mother’s talk with the bus driver. I had to act fast. When my father sat down for dinner, I planted a big kiss on his cheek, jumped in his lap and told him about the puppy.
I begged, “Pretty please?” Then I wailed a bucket of tears. Finally, my father, desperate and hungry, sighed, “You can have the puppy if you stop all of this crying.” My mother, defeated, just rolled her eyes and made our plates.
Several days later, I came home on the school bus with a Siberian Husky and Standard Poodle mixed puppy nestled in a cardboard box. I was the coolest kid on the bus that day.
Brandy was a wonderful dog. My mother, a nurse, worked the third shift, 11pm until 7am. During the day, my mother and Brandy snuggled on the couch. In the evening, as I worked on my school assignments, Brandy and my father, cozy in his recliner, ate snacks, watched television, and napped. After my mother left for work, my father guided Brandy to my bed, where she would sleep until the next morning.
Seventeen years later, Brandy developed a tumor and need to be euthanized. My mother, visibly distraught, sat in the car and waited. My father opened the door to the clinic. I carried Brandy in my arms. The veterinarian ushered the three of us straight into the examining room.
As the doctor prepared his needle, I looked over my shoulder and saw my father sobbing. I had never seen him cry until that day. My parents never owned another dog. Unencumbered by the responsibility of pet ownership, they traveled, volunteered, and slept in. They were content with Brandy’s memories.
I was 40 when I adopted a dog of my own. In 2019, two years after moving to Niagara Falls, my 16-year-old rescue Pug, Kasha, died in my home. For two nights, I held her on my lap, curled up in my recliner, like my father did with Brandy and loved on her until she died. I will not get another dog. The apple does not fall far.
Recently I saw a t-shirt that said, “I like my dog more than most people.” I understand the sentiment, but I do not share it. I empathized with my parents’ feelings after Kasha died. I miss her, but I am not ashamed to admit I enjoy my life without her.
I have learned a few life lessons, especially in the last 18 months. I tell my close friends I love them, do more with less, and live in the moment. However, the most important lesson I have learned is to be thankful for the memories. My parents taught me that. I keep a photo of Kasha on my desk.
Sharon Bailey is a resident of Niagara Falls. You can email her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com
