“In today’s digital world, access to trustworthy and reliable news is more important than ever. Local journalists and newspapers play a critical role in increasing involvement in civic institutions, identifying government corruption and decreasing polarization.”
So says Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-WA) and we couldn’t agree more. Hopefully our dedicated readers do as well.
But more than just offering words of support, DelBene is co-sponsoring the Community News and Small Business Support Act alongside local Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24). The bill seeks to utilize tax credits to address the decline of local news organizations and support small businesses.
Public goods are often supported by public funds in America, and the bipartisan plan to provide tax credits for local news organizations and small businesses that support them is an idea that fits perfectly into the principle of investing in the public good.
In addition, the legislation supports both local news organizations and the small businesses they depend on. The Tenney-DelBene Act makes refundable tax credits available to local newspapers of up to $25,000 per journalist in the first year and up to $15,000 per journalist in the next four years.
The act also makes non-refundable tax credits available to local businesses that advertise with local newspapers of up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in the next four years.
It’s not for all news organizations, the legislation is aimed at supporting smaller, local newsrooms and businesses. It’s not available to national news outlets or Big Tech firms that re-process news from local organizations without payment.
It couldn't come at a better time, quite frankly.
While it may be a new tactic for community news outlets, it's not out of left field. As others have pointed out, it's not all that different from the subsidies that farmers receive or tax credits received for installing green energy products.
