I’m rather sick of those asserting that Thomas Edison stole ideas and inventions from Nikola Tesla, especially from people who seem to think they know it all because they saw a misguided cable TV documentary, once.
Thank God for the Fulton online research website which contains millions of pdfs of old newspaper stories where holy elements of yesterday’s truths live on. Take this spectacular eulogy from Tesla about what it was like back then to work side-by-side with Edison. It’s from The New York Times on October 19, 1931.
Thomas A. Edison died the day before. In this article, Tesla remembers the great, and questionable, in his partnership with Edison much better than today’s random history revisionists.
Moreover, Americans could certainly learn a lot from Edison’s pure commitment and work ethic, as detailed here by Tesla. Personally, I can’t recall a day I’ve taken off from writing or any reason for doing so. Of course, I bathe more often, yet…
Once you realize that work is the whole point of life, you are finally free from society’s ridiculous demands and materialism’s infinite prisons. The secret: God did not ever “rest,” He just kept (keeps) on inventing, incapable of following ignorant and greedy human rules, follies, and fictions.
A day off? For what? Seriously?
If you don’t love what, or whom, you are doing, you are a common fool. And likely a lazy, whining unionist. No wonder America is falling so far behind the rest of the world in just about everything except selling used cars and making war. Sorry.
Read on if you dare. The exceptional Times article follows:
TESLA SAYS EDISON WAS AN EMPIRICIST
Electrical Technician Declares Persistent Trials Attested to Inventor’s Vigor
‘His Method Inefficient’ A Little Theory Would Have Saved Him 90% of Labor, Ex-Aide Asserts—Praises His Great Genius
Nikola Tesla, one of the world’s outstanding electrical technicians who came to America in 1884 to work with Thomas A. Edison, specifically in the design of motors and generators, recounted yesterday some of his impressions in which he worked with the inventor.
“Edison was by far the most successful and, probably, the last exponent of the purely empirical method of investigation,” he said. “Everything he achieved was the result of persistent trials and experiments often performed at random but always attesting extraordinary vigor and resource.
“Starting from a few known elements he would make their combinations and permutations, tabulate them and run through the whole list, completing test after test with incredible rapidity until he obtained a clue. His mind was dominated by but one idea, to leave no stone unturned, to exhaust every possibility.
“If he had a needle to find in a haystack, he would not stop to reason where it was most likely to be, but would proceed at once with the feverish diligence of a bee, to examine straw after straw until he found the object of his search.
“I came from Paris in the spring of 1884 and was brought in intimate contact with him. We experimented day and night, holidays not excepted. His existence was made up of alternate periods of work and sleep in the laboratory. He had no hobby, cared for no sport or amusement of any kind and lived in utter disregard of the most elementary rules of hygiene.
“There can be no doubt that, if he had not married a woman of exceptional intelligence, who made the object of her life to preserve him, he would have died many years ago from consequences of sheer neglect. So great and uncomfortable was his passion for work.
“His method was inefficient in the extreme for an immense ground had been to get anything at all unless blind chance intervened, and, at first, I was almost a sorry witness of his doings knowing that just a little theory and calculation would have saved him 90 percent of the labor. But he had a veritable contempt of book learning and mathematical knowledge, trusting himself entirely to his inventor’s instinct and practical American sense.
“In view of this, the truly prodigious amount of his actual accomplishments is little short of a miracle. The occurrence of a phenomenon like Edison is not very likely. The profound change of conditions and the ever-increasing necessity of theoretical training would seem to make it impossible.
“He will occupy a unique and exalted position in the history of his native land, which might well be proud of his great genius and undying achievements in the interest of humanity.”
