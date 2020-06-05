State to allow only on-the-go graduations

New York will allow drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said Thursday.
“It’s one of those real moments in life, going to a college graduation or a high school graduation,” he said during a press conference in Albany. “This is just a bizarre time.”
Cuomo noted one of his own daughters is graduating from college this year. Not having a traditional ceremony is tough. But anything beyond a drive-in or drive-through ceremony is just too risky, he said.
“The issue is a public health issue and you don’t want people sick and dead. That’s the issue. It’s about death. It’s about balancing the risk versus the reward.”
Some officials believe the state should craft rules for graduation ceremonies, noting that larger gatherings have been allowed at places like grocery stores for weeks and that accommodations have been made for visits to the beach and soon summer camps.
New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, and several Republicans in the state legislature expressed disappointment on Thursday that grads in their districts would be deprived of more traditional ceremonies.
Morinello suggested state parks should be considered for large-scale graduation events.
“I applaud the governor for recognizing the importance of graduation to high school seniors. Our state parks are beautiful and will provide a lasting impression on the students, their parents and their families,” he said.
“Drive-thru graduations can be safe, and I urge the governor to give specific directions to the state park administrators so they can prepare for this joyous occasion.”
The Niagara Falls School District is slated to have a graduation procession on June 27, starting at the field house and processing down to the high school’s art wing doors where students will get their diplomas. Speeches are being pre-taped so students will be able to hear them before receiving their diplomas. The rain date for graduation will be June 28. That evening, Niagara Falls will be lit blue and gold to honor the students. On June 13, there will be a class parade that will start at Niagara University and travel throughout the whole city.
