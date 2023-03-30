The Thursday Morning Ladies 18-hole Golf League is searching for new players.
The league has survived for more than 75 years, running from June 1 through Aug. 31 at Hyde Park Golf Course. Tee times are between 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m. weekly and a qualifying score of 125 or less for 3 of 5 rounds is required.
Members may play their rounds anytime leading up to Thursday as long as they play with a league member.
Contact Linda Bartos at 716-870-8285 for further information.
