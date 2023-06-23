The Buffalo Sabres on Friday re-signed defenseman Joseph Cecconi, a Youngstown native, to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL.
Cecconi, 26, became a mainstay on the Rochester Americans’ blue line following his arrival in a trade Dec. 15, giving them a more defensive defender to complement some of their offensive threats.
In the regular season, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Cecconi registered three goals and eight points in 41 games. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he compiled two goals and five points in 14 outings.
Overall last season with the Amerks and Texas Stars, he registered three goals and 10 points in 53 games.
Cecconi has compiled seven goals and 41 points in 217 career AHL games.
The Sabres sent defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Cecconi.
The Stars drafted him in the fifth round in 2015, 133rd overall, before he began a four-year career at Michigan, where he captained the Wolverines as a senior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.