FILE - This Sept. 25, 2009 file photo shows New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling sitting in his booth before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was uninjured after he was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, June 10, 2023 (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, file)