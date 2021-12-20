SANBORN — Newfane has been in the mix for the title of best wrestling program among small schools in Western New York in recent years, but has fallen short in sectionals.
On Saturday, the Panthers showed this may be their year, staking a claim as one of the best overall programs in Western New York.
Niagara Falls scored a 42-24 win over Newfane in the Starpoint Duals on Dec. 4, but the Panthers evened the odds by winning the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Niagara County Community College. They earned a 5 1/2-point win over the Wolverines for the team title, capturing the tournament for the second time — last season’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 — since it began in 2019.
Newfane had six wrestlers place and three made finals, with Aidan Gillings and Simon Lingle bringing home championships.
While few WNY teams can match the depth of Niagara Falls and third-place Lancaster — which led the tournament with eight and seven place-winners, respectively — the Panthers proved their core group of wrestlers are among the best in any division in the area.
“Our kids are finishers,” Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said. “We pin a lot, we’re hungry and we’re aggressive. That’s kind of the difference between the team aspect of the dual versus the individual tournament. I thought it was a great showing of our kids to be aggressive and pin.”
Gillings, a freshman, was the first Panther to earn an individual title, pinning his first four opponents of the tournament before taking down Pioneer’s Xander Kirsch in a 9-6 decision in the 132-pound final.
Adam Huntington advanced to the 138-pound final thanks to a 1-0 decision over Falconer’s Austin Chase in the semifinals, but dropped a 6-4 decision in the championship to Niagara Wheatfield’s Te’Shaun Mathews.
Lingle clinched the tournament championship by pinning Clarence’s Rielly Popa in sudden victory of the 189-pound final. Popa tied the match at 1-1 in the third period, but Lingle scored a takedown in overtime and notched a pin in the process. Lingle’s pin was Newfane's 22nd of the tournament.
Lingle and Popa both thought the match was over with the takedown, but the referee did not end the match — a pin can be scored on a takedown in overtime — and Lingle quickly pounced before standing up.
“I was tired, but that comes with the sport,” Lingle said. “You just have to have that mentality to win it.”
Ayden Buttery (126) and Charles Larose (285) both placed fourth for the Panthers, while Brayden Kellison-Neglia (102) took sixth.
Newfane not only went toe-to-toe with the big boys in WNY, but it also edged some of the small-school foes who have kept it from a sectional championship. Falconer, which won eight straight sectional titles from 2013-2020, had seven place-winners but just one finalist and took seventh. Last year’s Division II sectional champion, Pioneer, had three finalists but finished 12th.
“We’ve been building this team for 10 years,” Matt Lingle said. “Youth have been coming through and we’ve been talking about how this is our year. Our goal is to get to states as a team. It’s an individual tournament, but we also wanted to try to get a team title as defending (Knuutila) champions.”
Lighter weight turns Bielec into pinning machine
Brian Bielec has wrestled three different weight classes during the first month of the season, but he is most comfortable at 172 pounds. And why not? He won the Section VI Division I championship there last season.
The Grand Island senior has won all 19 of his matches via fall this season, including five at the Knuutila tournament to win the 172-pound bracket, capped by a pin of Falconer’s Kyle Keefe 3 minutes, 13 seconds into the finals. He has lost just twice during the last two seasons, with 26 of his wins coming by pin, and he credits his weight.
He weighed 195 pounds during football season and wrestled his first eight matches at 189 and another at 215, but despite winning all of them, Bielec felt slow. So he cut 20 pounds to return to 172, where he feels quick and still has the strength to overpower opponents.
During the season he changes his diet to cut down to 180 and then uses a water diet — 2 gallons of water per day — to trim the remaining weight prior to a meet. He drinks three water bottles during the day, goes to practices, has another afterwards and is able to eat throughout the day.
“It comes off really fast because I start to eat healthy and I start to get my weight down,” Bielec said. “It does feel a lot different. One day you feel slow and you’re not moving as fast as you can. The next day you lose 5 pounds in water weight and you feel super fast.”
Starpoint earns two championships, looks to avoid future miscues for team points
On the surface, Starpoint had a strong tournament. The Spartans took fourth place in the team standings and joined Newfane and Frontier as the only schools with two individual champions.
But coach Steve Hart says his team needs to clean up some early-tournament mistakes in order to climb to the top of the podium.
James Leuer Jr. earned a 9-4 decision over Hamburg’s Ken Schmitz to win the 110-pound division, scoring two pins and a major decision in the tournament. Gage LaPlante had three pins and then added a 13-2 major decision over Iroquois’ Ryan Sweeney to win at 145.
But aside from Griffin LaPlante’s third-place finish, Starpoint did not have anyone else reach the semifinals. Overall, five Spartans placed, but the team dropped a few matches during wrestlebacks despite leading at various points. Hart sees those mistakes as correctable, however.
“We just have to stop making mistakes in finishing matches,” Hart said. “My 132-pounder was winning two tight matches in the third period, he made two mistakes that cost him the match. Those are the things we have to fix. We clean those up and that will propel us up.”
