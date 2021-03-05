LEWISTON — It's been a perfect 2021 for the Lancers thus far.
In a nip-and-tuck game early on, Lewiston-Porter girls basketball weathered Lockport's early storms and earned a 53-39 win Friday at Lewiston-Porter High School. The Lady Lancers (10-0, 8-0 Niagara Frontier League) have been dominant this season and look like the team to beat in the NFL.
The first-half action went back and forth, as Lockport (6-3, 6-2 NFL) nipped at the heels of Lew-Port, only trailing 25-21 at the break. But it was Sarah Woods' hot night from the floor that stood out, as she tallied a team-high 16 points and four made 3-pointers for the Lady Lancers.
Woods would get some help from Sophie Auer in the second half, as the super sophomore wing scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime. Auer scored eight points in the third and helped Lew-Port spark an 8-0 run to begin the period, from which the squad would never look back.
Along with the steadying presence of Tessa Schuey (10 points), as well as turning up the pressure with a full-court press, the Lady Lancers outlasted the Lady Lions with a 28-18 second-half run.
Lockport was led in the effort by senior co-captain Ashlynn Johnson's 12 points, as well as fellow co-captain Jailyn Gillon and Kalyn Reabold with six points apiece.
Coming off a tight win over Kenmore West on Wednesday, Woods discussed what mindset helped L-P coming in.
"I think we just realized we have to just not take games for granted and just go out every game and just play as hard as we can, as fast as we can," Woods said. "And I think that's what we did today because we knew Lockport had a good record, and we were just ready for them."
As each win is added, the Lady Lancers are inching closer to a potential league title. Woods shared what drives the girls towards keeping this undefeated streak up and their quest for an NFL championship.
"We just keep saying every day we can't worry about anyone else," said Woods, as the Lady Lancers have not claimed the league crown since 1996. "We just have to focus on not losing. ... As long as we win every game, we can win the NFL. We don't focus on the other team's record we just focus on our own."
Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer made sure to show love to Lockport, noting how he and the girls knew this would be a formidable foe. Despite his youthful "work in progress" squad, Lindamer is enjoying seeing these wins even with the amount of untapped potential on display.
"We have a lot of pieces, we have the right pieces, sometimes some of 'em don't know how good they can be," Lindamer said. "So games like this give 'em confidence."
Lindamer praised Woods for her stellar night, as well as Auer, who was short of her season average of 20.1 points per game entering Friday. Despite that, he was delighted by the sophomore's patience by not forcing the action when the lane was clogged.
Lindamer also made sure to speak on how well his point guard played with Schuey, as he noted how she continues to orchestrate the show and make plays defensively even while playing through injury.
Still unblemished in the NFL with only four league games left to play, Lindamer shared how the Lady Lancers will continue on in hopes of recapturing the league.
"We're gonna get everybody's best. That's what happens when you're leading or close to the top," Lindamer said. "So we've gotta be prepared for that and hopefully that's gonna bring our best out. These girls are fierce competitors, so I think it will. I'm looking forward to it. It doesn't take much to get 'em going. We had a little talk, a couple little adjustments at halftime and the third quarter we took it over."
Lockport head coach Joe Catalano was elated with the Lady Lions' effort, even after the loss ended a three-game winning streak. Catalano placed the blame on his own shoulders for the loss, saying that he needed to put a better strategy in place to give his girls a chance in the tilt.
"I've gotta do a better job at putting them in positions to execute. I probably should've had a better game plan," Catalano said.
"And I should get my message across to them better. Tonight's loss, as a coach, it's on me. I've gotta be better. I thought the effort from the girls was outstanding. They worked together, they had good sportsmanship with each other, and they left it all on the court. So I'm proud, disappointed we lost, but very proud of the effort we put forth against one of the best teams in area."
The growth has been evident for Lockport, as its come a long way since the 70-30 loss to Lew-Port on Feb. 19. From a mental and physical perspective, Catalano said the team has developed so much so over the course of the past month.
Losing players like Camri King and Jasmine White from last season's NFL runner-up squad, the Lady Lions head man knew he'd have a lot on his plate outside of the uncertainty coming into the 2021 season. Especially considering that Catalano is working with a roster that touts six freshmen and a junior.
But behind the leadership of Johnson, Gillon, Grace McKissock and Madison Abbott has been what's helped guide Lockport to this strong start. Mentioning how they've kept the team together, Catalano added how much those 10th graders look up to them and how they listen when those seniors speak.
That'll be needed as they move forward, as the young Lady Lions currently sit behind Lew-Port and North Tonawanda in the NFL standings.
"They're all great, nice individuals. And they're working and they're grinding and they come to practice every day wanting to get better," Catalano said.
"... Moving forward, first and foremost it's defense, we've gotta play better on defense. It's our bread and butter. When we play good defense, typically we win. And then other than that, the mental part of the game, understanding the game better. ... We've just gotta keep learning and keep practicing and as a coach it's my job to put 'em in the right spot to succeed."
Lockport gets back to work 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Niagara Wheatfield, while Lew-Port returns to action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when Kenmore East comes in.
