Wolverines working through 1st week of high-risk sports

NIAGARA FALLS — Both of the Wolverine basketball squads are bringing in new head coaches this season. But on the girls side, their new face does not have a hometown connection.
New girls basketball coach Dominic Czarniak is excited to be taking over for Joe Tiberi ahead of the 2021 season. After three seasons as the JV head coach in Kenmore East's program, Czarniak jumped at the decision to join his Niagara Frontier League rival.
"It was their dedication and hard work as a program," Czarniak said.
"Being in the league for three years at Kenmore East as the JV head coach, I learned a lot from seeing them every year, twice a year. I've played them so many times, I love their heart and determination as a program and a team. They whipped our butts a couple times, so I was definitely excited to come here and take over. We've got a long road ahead of us, but with the girls, this school and the organization, we definitely have a proud and awesome future ahead of us."
Czarniak has enjoyed his first week working with the Wolverines, despite having to adjust to the omnipresent COVID-19 protocols. In his eyes, as long as everyone stays on the same page, the first-year head man has confidence things will go according to plan in terms of playing as safe a season as possible.
"We're still here playing basketball, I love doing it, the girls love being here," Czarniak said. "We're here to have fun and that's the most important thing."
Czarniak plans to take things little by little each day to get the girls up to speed with being back on the floor. It has been an up-hill battle for his players to get used to playing with their masks on, but he plans to incorporate ways to improve conditioning as the season progresses.
Seniors Lydia Ligammari and Taionah Stewart should be names to watch out for as the season gets underway. Although winning may not be the priority at the moment, the Wolverines have their eyes set on winning an NFL championship, which they last did in 2014.
"That's one of our goals. We're not here just to play 11 games," Czarniak said. "We're here to take over the NFL. So we're growing as a team and they're fired up for it."
CROSSTOWN BROTHERHOOD
LOCKPORT — In most sports, Niagara Falls and Lockport are bitter rivals. But when it comes to boys ice hockey, the LNF is stronger than ever, as the program enters its third year as a combined squad.
Unlike most other sports during the pandemic, this roster has been able to train on the travel circuit.
"The boys have been playing travel hockey without games. So they've been doing a lot of practicing for a couple months with their travel teams," said assistant coach Lou Jacklin. "So obviously they're very anxious to get to play some games."
One aspect that Jacklin spoke on was the fact that he and head coach Erik Musto have kids coming in from two different districts, so many have not crossed paths in this time away.
All in all, he's glad for coaches and players across Western New York to be back, despite the challenges that COVID is posing.
"Obviously getting students in conditioning over the course of a week, getting your six practices, is a tricky thing to do," Jacklin said. "But everyone's kind of in the same boat trying to make that work."
Although there's still work to be done in that regard, Jacklin and Musto were pleasantly surprised at how in shape most of the group was coming in. After playing many sophomores and freshmen last season, Jacklin is thrilled by the amount of returning players on the roster.
If this was last year's squad, Jacklin would envision things being much tougher for an inexperienced team, especially with all the unique circumstances in the pandemic. But with the amount of veterans returning, the LNF assistant has high hopes for what this group can accomplish.
"We went through the process of building a new, young team," Jacklin said. "So this year, I do feel a little bit lucky to be returning most our players. And there's a couple new additions as well ... but overall, we knew each other a little bit. And I do think that's gonna benefit us to get a quick start, but we'll see."
One of the biggest conflicts will be how the federation schedule is affected by the travel season. Generally the travel circuit slows down as the high schools begin playing, but with many having to pause due to the coronavirus, some travel leagues will take place during the fed season.
"I'm hoping travel coaches are flexible to work with us," Jacklin said. "That's what I'm hoping, that maybe games (take priority) over practices. Because they've been practicing so much that I'm willing to let my player to miss a practice for your game, will you do the same?"
From Lockport, LNF will look to two senior forwards in James Robinson and Ciaran Hall, as well as goalie Aden Benson after he started in the net last season as a sophomore. From the Falls, Matt Ceccato enters his junior season returning as a defenseman while Aidan Robbins is back in the fold at forward.
Jacklin surmised what this team's playing style could look like as well, as it opens the season 5 p.m. Monday at Niagara University.
"I think we have a lot of speed. We're learning how to be a more physical team because we were very young last year," Jacklin said. "And I think our strength is playing pretty good two-way hockey, with a pretty good goalkeeper behind us. So it's kind of a winning recipe of board checks plus back checking equals paychecks, that's our saying. Paychecks (are) wins in high school hockey."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
