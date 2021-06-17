The defending Niagara Frontier League champion Niagara Falls wrestling team ended the final week of the ‘regular’ spring 2021 season with a pair of high profile wins and got some hardware for its efforts.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines paid a visit to NFL archrival Niagara Wheatfield for the annual Niagara Cup showdown. The one-loss Falcons had earned a decisive victory over Starpoint only five days prior to the dual with Falls, disrupting the top of the standings in the combined Niagara/Orleans ‘super league.’ An upset-minded Wheatfield squad could not only take back the Niagara Cup with a win, but also potentially set itself up for at the very least a share of the league title.
“I thought I was going to be nervous because it was my first time as head coach in that match but honestly, I was just really excited,” said first-year Falls head coach Josh Eagan. “(Assistant coach Don McCoy) and I crunched the numbers and even though you can never count )Wheatfield head coach Rick) Sweney out, I was confident we would come out on top.”
Eagan continued: “Don is amazing at researching lineups and having instinct on where our kids should win. He has been pretty spot on with his predictions. We have a digital spreadsheet that helps us do the math with dual meets. ... It has helped take a bit of the stress out of a dual meet day and I can’t wait to use it again next year.”
The Wolverines, ranked No. 3 among Western New York large schools, earned a 35-22 win over the No. 5 Falcons and kept their unbeaten 9-0 record, the coveted Niagara Cup and the possibility of winning the ‘super league’ title outright with a road victory over Starpoint on Wednesday.
In the rivalry dual, Falls captured eight wins in the 13 matches, led by Jaden Crumpler, Amarfio Reynolds Jr., Michael Syposs, Darren Christian, Max Hill, Levi Cox, Carl Ealy and Javion Carter, with pins secured by Crumpler and Cox. Winning for NW were Chase Richards, Joseph Cicco, Te’Shaun Mathews, Collin Coughenour and Trevon Mathews.
“The win versus Wheatfield was awesome,” said Eagan. “When the teams got together in the middle of the mat after the dual it gave me goosebumps.”
While Eagan wrestled in big Falls-Wheatfield duals, he is credited with officially coining the ‘Niagara Cup’ in 2013 as an assistant coach with the Wolverines.
Neither Falls or Starpoint would receive much rest before Wednesday’s ‘super league’ finale at Starpoint High School, as the Spartans took on Wilson and Lewiston-Porter the previous night.
The Falls-Starpoint dual would feature two more of WNY’s top ranked squads as the unbeaten Wolverines and No. 6 Spartans (8-2 overall) would tangle with title implications on the line for both squads. A Falls win would guarantee the ‘super league’ title outright, while a Starpoint win would create a three way tie for first place between the Spartans, Wolverines and Wheatfield.
Starting in the middle of the lineup, Jesiere Carter received a forfeit to earn the first team points of the night in favor of Falls. For the next five weights up to the end of the lineup at 285 pounds, the Wolverines would capture wins at every weight class courtesy of Hill, Cox, Javion Carter, Ealy, and AJ Conklin to give the Wolverines a comfortable 23-0 lead heading into the lower weights.
While Starpoint claimed wins in four of the final seven weights, pins by Crumpler and Christian and a major decision by Reynolds put the match officially out of reach for a 39-19 Niagara Falls win. Winning for Starpoint were JR Leuer, Griffin LaPlante, Gage LaPlante and CJ Uptegrove.
“I was a little nervous about how the kids would rebound from a stressful match the day before, but they did a great job of staying focused. ... It was the best they wrestled all year at the perfect time,” said Eagan after his team’s grueling two-day campaign. “Hats off to (Starpoint head coach Steve) Hart and his program. He has turned that program into one to watch out for every year.”
“We just worked hard and we had to push. ... It was a weird season,” said Falls junior Jesiere Carter. “We grinded, went 10-0 and won the super league. Coach Eagan pushes us hard and we push each other hard every day. It was a collective effort to get everyone back this year. We had to push a few guys to make sure they came back out, but really it was a collective effort.”
Carter continued: “It was a really easy transition with Coach Eagan. We’re already close with him. He's our dog.”
This season, Falls completed back-to-back league championship campaigns, coming off of the 2019-20 NFL title, won the Niagara Cup for the second straight year and finished with another league unbeaten record as it heads into Saturday’s individual sectional championship finale at Williamsville North High School.
Final Niagara/Orleans ‘super league’ standings
1. Niagara Falls (10-0)
2. Newfane (8-2)
2. Niagara Wheatfield (8-2)
2. Starpoint (8-2)
5. North Tonawanda (6-4)
6. Lewiston-Porter (5-5)
7. Albion (3-7)
7. Lockport (3-7)
7. Medina (3-7)
10. Barker/Royalton-Hartland (1-9)
11. Wilson (0-10)
