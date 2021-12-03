The Niagara Falls Wolverines picked up where they left off last basketball season, with a win on their home floor.
Pulling away in the second half to beat Cardinal O’Hara, 60-44, Niagara Falls fed off the energy from a crowd of close to 1,500 and the sounds of NFHS pep band in the Wolverena for the marquee game on Friday’s opening night of the 21st Cataract Classic.
“It gave us a lot of nerves at the start, including myself,” Wolverines coach Carlos Bradberry said. “But I made a point to the team to embrace this moment because it was surreal to see that crowd, and have the band playing again. Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Rod Brown scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Niagara Falls and earn game MVP honors, while Dom McKenzie added a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) and the crowd-pleasing dunk of the night on an early fast-break.
“From being little and watching the Cataract Classic, the crowd was everything,” Brown said following his first game back home after playing the past two seasons for Sweet Home. “They give us a lot of energy and a big boost, especially on defense and setting the tone.”
The Wolverines opened the game with an 8-0 run and four minutes of shutout defense against a Hawks team that had only five players due to injuries, illness and ineligibility.
O’Hara hustled back from an early 11-2 deficit to take the lead late in the second quarter before McKenzie’s putback at the buzzer tied the score at 30 going into halftime.
Niagara Falls opened the second half with a 9-1 run and built its lead up to a dozen on Brown’s second trey in a nine-point quarter.
“Coach told us to coming out the half that we had to get after it defensively and stop settling for jumpers on offense,” Brown said. “I had to get in the paint, and then the jumpers started falling.”
“It’s great having him back,” Bradberry said. “He’s a great energy guy, one of the best defenders in Western New York. Offensively, he found his rhythm in the second half, made better decisions and better reads.”
The Wolverines extended their lead in the fourth quarter and Nick Estell’s step-back 3 made it 60-40 shortly before officials called the game with 1:08 remaining due to a fight in the crowd.
Niagara Falls closes out the Cataract Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday, following games between East and Amherst at 1, and Frontier and Kenmore West at 2:30.
Timon 81, Niagara Wheatfield 51
Sophomore guard Jaiden Harrison scored 33 in his Tigers’ debut and Kevin Thompson had 21 points to lead the way against a Falcons team that was missing part of its standout backcourt tandem, Xander Fletcher, because of an ankle injury.
“I know this is a big deal playing in this classic,” said Harrison, a transfer from West Seneca East. “It was a good experience to get out there and play.”
Timon coach Jason Rowe was pleased to get his first Cataract Classic victory in his third time bringing his team to the event.
“What they do up here is awesome,” Rowe said. “It’s a great way for Buffalo and Niagara to come together and showcase the local talent.”
TJ Robinson shifted over to point guard to account for NW not having Fletcher and scored 17 points. But the Falcons were overmatched from the start, falling behind 23-12 after the first quarter and 39-21 at halftime.
“Timon is a really good basketball team,” NW coach Erik O’Bryan said. “They have a lot of pieces to the puzzle there.”
After three strong scrimmage performances, O’Bryan was feeling confident in his team that could contend for its first Niagara Frontier League title this season.
But Fletcher’s injury in practice Tuesday deflated the Falcons’ spirit going into the opener.
“Hopefully we can learn from this and use it as a stepping stone,” O’Bryan said “A lot of people did different things tonight and in practice this week that will hopefully help us in the end. But I really didn’t see this coming.
“It’s a non-league game. My teams never play well in this damn thing. We didn’t lose a division title tonight, and we couldn’t win one either. Hopefully it will sink in their heads that we better work and we better play if we want have a good season.”
Fletcher is expected back in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game at Wilson.
Williamsville North 59, Wilson 34
Noah Pohrte had 17 points and six assists to earn game MVP honors for a Spartans team that was missing five players but still was able to build a 29-14 lead in the first half and never looked back.
Paul Smith led the Lakemen with 14 points. Matt Fox scored nine.
