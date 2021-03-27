Ascending to the throne is an old habit for Niagara Falls, but this latest crowning achievement offered a fresh experience.
The Wolverines held court and cut down the nets in their home gym Friday night after claiming the Section VI Class AA boys basketball championship with a 62-41 victory against Clarence.
“Winning something in Niagara Falls is always huge for our whole community,” said Carlos Bradberry, a four-time sectional champion during his playing career at LaSalle (1990-93), and now a plaque winner in his first season as coach of the Wolverines.
The sectional title is Niagara Falls’ 14th in 21 years since the school opened, and fourth in five years following last year’s semifinal letdown.
Each of those previous triumphs occurred at Buffalo State College, but with participating schools hosting sectional games this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first time a local team won a championship in the Cataract City since LaSalle did so in 1999 at the old Niagara Falls Convention Center.
“It’s always the best atmosphere at home,” said Faybion Prather, who led Niagara Falls with 20 points.
“It was a blessing to be here in our home gym and play in front of our fans,” added Jalen Bradberry, who scored 19 to finish his career with 2,265 points, good for seventh on Western New York’s all-time scoring list, and the most by a player from a team in the Niagara Frontier League or Class AA.
As the No. 2 seed in the AA bracket, Niagara Falls (19-1) expected it would have to travel to Jamestown for the sectional final. But Clarence’s upset win in the semifinals opened the door for one more game at the Wolvearena.
“When we were watching that game, we weren’t really hoping for Jamestown to lose, but we were hoping to get the home-court advantage,” Prather said. “We did get it, and we capitalized on it.”
In the gym where Jalen first picked up the game while Carlos was a Wolverines assistant, the father and son had an emotional embrace on the sideline after Jalen was subbed out in the closing minutes.
“I told him I loved him,” Carlos said. “I told him I appreciated him putting up with me, and now it’s on to better things, but to enjoy this moment.”
“It felt good to come back here in finish my career off,” said Jalen, who transferred home to play for his father after spending last season at The Park School of Buffalo. “I wouldn’t want to do this anywhere else.”
Jalen helped Niagara Falls win the sectional title in 2019 and led Niagara Catholic to Monsignor Martin and state Catholic Class B championships during his freshman season before the school closed its doors.
“I know it’s going to hit me later on that this was my last high school game,” said Jalen, who started his varsity career playing for Niagara-Wheatfield. “It felt like I was just in eighth grade.”
Jalen excited the crowd with several highlight plays. He flexed for the fans after driving along the baseline muscling in a 3-point play that gave the Wolverines a 24-5 lead early in the second quarter. He emphatically pinned a shot on the backboard before sinking a contested 3-pointer at the horn to end the third quarter with Niagara Falls leading 46-28.
But it was the Wolverines’ pressure defense and Prather’s shooting that ignited a 10-0 opening run and allowed Niagara Falls to build a 16-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“Our goal was to not let them control the tempo and to pressure the ball from tip to the end,” Carlos said. “Our guards did a great job of controlling the game for 94 feet defensively.
“It helped that we made some shots early. Fayb' got hot and it really opened up the game for us.”
With no state playoffs this year, the Wolverines finish the season with a victory for the first time since winning the New York State Federation championship in 2005.
“I set a goal for my senior year to not lose in the playoffs,” Prather said. “I knew it was going to take a lot of hard work in the gym, a lot of hard days. My teammates were here with me every step of the way.
“I’m happy to win this in my senior year. And for those guys returning, it’s going to be a lot of great Falls years after this.”
