Medina quarterback Aiden Pitts dives for first down while being tackled by Akron’s Logan McClaine (54) during a game Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in Medina.

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 8

Rank School Class Record Points
1 St. Francis (3) MM 5-2 57
2 Bennett (2) AA 2-6* 54
3 Lancaster (1) AA 8-0 51
4 Orchard Park AA 7-1 38
5 Canisius MM 4-4 36
6 Jamestown A1 6-2 31
7 St. Joe's MM 5-2 20
8 South Park A3 6-2 17
9 Williamsville North A1 5-3 13
10 McKinley A2 7-1 12
Others WNY Maritime/HS A3 5-3 1

Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 8

Rank Team Class Record Points
1 Iroquois (5) B1 8-0 59
2 Randolph (1) D 8-0 55
3 Maryvale B2 8-0 48
4 Lackawanna C Central 8-0 36
5 Medina C North 7-1 35
6 Albion B2 6-2 26
7t Fredonia C South 7-1 24
7t Pioneer B1 6-2 24
9 Southwestern C South 6-2 10
10t CSP D 6-2 4
10t Salamanca C South 6-2 4
Others Depew C Central 4-4 3
CV/Falc/MG B2 5-3 1
Portville D 6-2 1

