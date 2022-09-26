DSC_0415.jpg

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 4

Rank School Class Record Points
T1 St. Francis (3) MM 2-1 54
T1 Bennett (2) AA 2-2 54
3 Lancaster (1) AA 4-0 51
4 Canisius MM 3-1 45
5 Orchard Park AA 3-1 33
6 Will. East A2 4-0 32
7 Jamestown A1 2-2 23
8 McKinley A2 4-0 18
9 St. Joe's MM 3-1 10
T10 Will. North A1 2-2 3
T10 WNY Maritime A3 2-2 3
HM South Park A3 3-1 2
HM Starpoint A3 3-1 2

Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 4

Rank School Class Record Points
1 Iroquois (4) B1 4-0 58
2 Randolph (2) D 4-0 54
3 Medina C North 4-0 48
4 Maryvale B2 4-0 44
5 Lackawanna C Central 4-0 34
T6 CSP D 3-1 22
T6 Southwestern C South 3-1 22
8 Frank/Ellicott D 3-1 21
9 Cheektowaga B2 3-1 17
10 Salamanca C South 3-1 7
HM Fredonia C South 3-1 2
HM Pioneer B1 3-1 1

