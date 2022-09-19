This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.
Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).
WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 3
|Rank
|School
|Class
|Record
|Points
|1
|Lancaster (3)
|AA
|3-0
|54
|2
|Orchard Park (1)
|AA
|3-0
|51
|3
|Bennett (1)
|AA
|1-2
|48
|4
|St. Francis (1)
|MM
|1-1
|47
|5
|Canisius
|MM
|2-1
|40
|6
|WNY Maritime
|A3
|2-1
|29
|7
|Will. East
|A2
|3-0
|19
|8
|Jamestown
|A1
|1-2
|18
|9
|Will. North
|A1
|2-1
|9
|10
|St. Joe’s
|MM
|3-0
|7
|HM
|McKinley
|A2
|3-0
|5
|HM
|Sweet Home
|A2
|2-1
|3
Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).
WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 3
|Rank
|School
|Class
|Record
|Points
|1
|Iroquois (4)
|B1
|3-0
|58
|2
|Randolph (2)
|D
|3-0
|56
|3
|Medina
|C North
|3-0
|48
|4
|Pioneer
|B1
|3-0
|40
|5
|Lackawanna
|C Central
|3-0
|33
|6
|Maryvale
|B2
|3-0
|28
|7
|CSP
|D
|2-1
|20
|T8
|Frank/Ellicott
|D
|2-1
|17
|T8
|Fredonia
|C South
|3-0
|17
|10
|Southwestern
|C South
|2-1
|9
|HM
|Gowanda/PV
|D
|2-1
|3
|HM
|Cheektowaga
|B2
|2-1
|2
|HM
|Portville
|D
|3-0
|2
|HM
|Tonawanda
|C North
|1-2
|1
