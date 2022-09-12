DSC_0458.jpg

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin’s Canisius, St. Joe’s and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 2

Rank School Class Record Points Last
1 Bennett (4) AA 1-1 58 2
2 Lancaster (1) AA 2-0 51 1
3 Orchard Park (1) AA 2-0 49 3
4 WNY Maritime A3 1-1 38 5
5 St. Francis MM 0-1 32 4
6 Canisius MM 1-1 31 9
7 Will. North A1 2-0 27 6
8 Sweet Home A2 2-0 14 N/R
9 Will. East A2 2-0 13 10
10 Jamestown A1 0-2 12 8
HM St. Joe’s MM 2-0 3 7
HM McKinley A2 2-0 2 N/R

Small schools are MMAA’s St. Mary’s, O’Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 2

Rank School Class Record Points Last Week
1 Iroquois (4) B1 2-0 58 2
2 Iroquois (3) D 2-0 56 1
3 Medina C North 2-0 47 4
4 Frank/Ellicott D 2-0 35 T5
5 CSP D 1-1 32 3
6 Lackawanna C Central 2-0 30 7
7 W. Sen. East B1 2-0 21 8
8 Maryvale B2 2-0 17 T5
9 Pioneer B1 2-0 16 9
10 Fredonia C South 2-0 8 N/R
HM CV/Falc/MG B2 2-0 5 10
HM Olean B2 2-0 4 N/R
HM Portville D 2-0 1 N/R

