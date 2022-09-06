Mighty Mustangs open with win

Medina quarterback Aiden Pitts (3) avoids a tackle attempt from Newfane’s Landen Braman (22) during both teams’ season opener Friday in Medina. The Mustangs won, 21-7.

 RobShots

This year, the GNN Sports staff is taking part in the Western New York High School Football Media Poll, as organized by The Buffalo News.

Large schools include Monsignor Martin's Canisius, St. Joe's and St. Francis, as well as Section VI Class AA and A schools, as voted on by Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (GNN Sports), Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics) and Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Large Schools Week 1

Rank School Class Record Points
1 Lancaster (3) AA 1-0 56
2 Bennett (1) AA 0-1 51
3 Orchard Park (1) AA 1-0 48
4 St. Francis (1) MM 0-0 41
5 WNY Maritime A3 1-0 32
6 Will. North A1 1-0 25
7 St. Joe's MM 1-0 19
8 Jamestown A1 0-1 15
9 Canisius MM 0-1 12
10 Will. East A2 1-0 10
HM Sweet Home A2 1-0 9
HM McKinley A2 1-0 6
HM Frontier A1 1-0 4
HM Hamburg A2 1-0 3

Small schools are MMAA's St. Mary's, O'Hara and Timon, as well as VI Class B, C and D. Voters are the GNN Sports crew, Murray, Lenzi, Prince, Adams and Matt Spielman (Post-Journal).

WNY HS Football Media Poll, Small Schools Week 1

Rank School Class Record Points
1 Randolph (3) D 1-0 57
2 Iroquois (3) B1 1-0 55
3 CSP D 1-0 45
4 Medina C North 1-0 41
T5 Frank/Ellicott D 1-0 26
T5 Maryvale B2 1-0 26
7 Lackawanna C Central 1-0 24
8 W. Sen. East B1 1-0 13
9 Pioneer B1 1-0 11
10 Cass/Falc/MG B2 1-0 10
HM Fredonia C Central 1-0 8
HM Frewsburg D 1-0 8
HM Olean B2 1-0 4

