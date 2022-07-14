LEWISTON — With the relatively new PGA University Tour skimming the next wave of pros off the top of the college ranks, tournaments like the Porter Cup are adjusting to the changing world of amateur golf.
Tournament officials are taking it in stride, the elite players have been opting to go pro early for years. The PGA U Tour is just another way to do it if they are eligible.
This new normal opens the door for another generation of Porter Cup players, some of whom are still in high school but showing skills not often seen in the past.
One example is 18-year-old Gaven Lane, a senior at Argyle High School in Texas, whose game caught the eye of Oklahoma State coach Alan Bratton when he was in eighth grade. He will join the Cowboys in 2023 after committing to the golf powerhouse four years ago.
Making his decision that early is bound to raise questions, but after visiting Oklahoma and TCU, Lane, 14 at the time, had made up his mind.
“I wanted to get it out of the way, not play under pressure,” he said after the first round of the 63rd Porter Cup. “It’s one of the best schools in golf and you don’t want to lose a chance like that.”
Lane is right about OSU. The Cowboys boast 11 NCAA championships, 10 NCAA Tournament medalists and 56 Big 12 Conference titles.
Oklahoma State players have a long and successful history at the Porter Cup. Scott Verplank, perhaps the greatest Cowboys player ever, won the 1983 and 1985 Porter Cups and finished second in 1984. He won the Western Open against the pros a week after his 1985 victory.
Oklahoma State players finished 1-2-3 in 1985, Verplank followed by Michael Bradley and PJ Pfister, the latter a notable talent from Manilla in Erie County.
Other prominent Oklahoma State/Porter Cup alumni include Rickie Fowler; the Kuehne brothers, Trip and Hank; Rafael Alarcon; 2003 champion Casey Wittenberg; and 2010 runner-up Peter Uihlein.
Marty Shimmel, an assistant tournament director, said Lane registered about two weeks ago and was one of the last players added to the field. Bratton, who played in the Porter Cup from 1992 to 1994, called on Lane’s behalf, touting his talent and asking if there was room for him in the tournament.
“When one of the top coaches in the country recommends him, you think he knows what he’s talking about,” Shimmel said.
Lane led Argyle High School to the 4A Texas state golf championship the past two years, winning the individual championship this year after a runner-up finish in 2021. The school, located about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth, numbers more than 1,300 students with enrollment on the rise.
Lane grew up rooting for OSU rival Oklahoma in football, and played football and basketball at Argyle before choosing golf.
He said he started hitting the ball around when he was seven or eight years old.
“I didn’t know what I was doing. But I started playing in tournaments and stuff when I was 13. and then at 14 is when I really started and decided this is what I want to do.”
No one in his family plays competitive golf, but his dad, Jason, “got me into it,” Gaven said. “He got ticked off when I started beating him when I was 13. It wasn’t hard,” he said with a laugh.
Confident in his game, Gaven sees the Porter Cup as an opportunity to grow and measure himself against other good players.
“I’m one of the younger players in the tournament, not even playing in college yet, but just getting the amateur golf experience beforehand so that when I get to college, (it helps) my game and my experience.”
He was disappointed with his opening 75, marked by a number of putts lipping out, but he eagled the second hole, making the turn in 1-under 34. He struggled on the back nine, but he turned that around Thursday with a 1-under 34 for a round of 70.
Before the tournament, Shimmel said “we’re pleased (with the field) considering the amateur golf world today. The hope is, you get these younger kids for two, three years.”
Players like Gaven Lane would be one of those.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.