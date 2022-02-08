GRAND ISLAND — Brian Bielec doesn’t listen to music to get psyched for a wrestling match anymore. Memories that caused scars on both knees, time lost and disappointment zip through Bielec’s mind as he paces.
Those are the only soundtracks he needs.
Two knee surgeries, months spent on crutches and two state tournaments ending in frustration. Bielec hasn’t had many disappointments on a wrestling mat during his time at Grand Island, but it’s enough to ignite a fuel that drives him to a singular goal — a state championship.
The wins have been impressive. He has 191 in his career and set a Grand Island school career record en route to his fourth Class A sectional championship on Saturday. He has two overall Section VI championships.
He has 40 wins this season and is four away from tying the school’s single-season record. But the only numbers that matter to Bielec right now are 8-0. Eight wins to become the first Viking to win a state championship.
“If I didn’t gain all the strength that I did, I wouldn’t be able to perform my best,” Bielec said. “If I didn’t break down every single match that I lost and the technique that I needed to fix, it wouldn’t have shaped me into the wrestler I am today.”
Bielec refuses to pin losses on injuries. But injuries and COVID-19 cost him a shot at 200 wins. He was cleared to wrestle two weeks before last year’s postponed season after completely tearing his right meniscus in the quarterfinals of the Journeymen New York State Wrestling Championships in April 2021, but only got to compete in 15 matches due to the pandemic.
That second meniscus tear came a little more than a year after partially tearing his left one in his first match at the 2019-20 state tournament. He lost both matches that day — only the fifth time in his six-year varsity career he lost back-to-back matches — but didn’t know anything was off kilter until his knee began to swell. Surgery completely removed the meniscus and cost him eight months of athletics.
Rehabilitation was arduous, especially for someone who lives to put stress on his body. Bielec missed his junior football season but pushed to make sure he was back in time for wrestling.
“I always had hope in myself and my friends and family always reassured me that everything was going to work out, but I definitely felt like my body was giving up on me,” Bielec said. “I felt like maybe this isn’t it for me.”
Not much seemed out of place when Bielec returned from injury in June, but he dropped two matches in three days, including a 5-3 decision to Williamsville North-Williamsville East’s Evan Brophy. He hasn’t lost since and even got back the loss to Brophy with a 5-3 decision of his own in last season's 172-pound sectional final.
Forty-eight consecutive wins dating back to last season and Bielec has secured 35 by fall. His 31 pins this season are tied for fourth in the state and Bielec has not surrendered a point outside of allowing an opponent to escape, only so he could take him back to the mat for a pin attempt. Only three of his matches have reached the third period.
“I think his eyes are on the prize,” Grand Island head coach Craig Hoplight said. “He wants to wrestle in (college) and he’s going to outwork everybody. … I think Brian’s headspace is by far the best when I think about guys I have had throughout my career.”
After earning his 100th win as a freshman, Bielec aimed to break Grand Island’s all-time school record, set by former teammate Adam Daghestani. The last goal on the list for the senior is to become a state champion.
With the pain and frustration endured by Bielec — who is still mulling offers from Buffalo, Edinboro and West Virginia — walking away from his high school career without a state title would be crushing.
“I don’t have another shot at this,” Bielec said. “I’ve always wanted to be Grand Island’s first state champion. … It would be a tough thing to comprehend or to occur, but I’m not going to let it happen to myself.”
Bielec is the top seed in the 172-pound bracket for the Section VI state qualifier tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Starpoint High School.
