For close to a decade, wins came few and far between for Barker.
After posting consecutive 10-win seasons in 2014 and 2015, the Raiders won a total of 18 games from 2016 to 2021. But a platoon of underclassmen led the charge and helped the program start to find its winning ways last spring.
Not only did the 2022 campaign mark the first season with a winning record (10-6) in eight years, the Raiders also won a home playoff game for the first time since 2016 with a 16-3 victory over Holland before bowing out to Randolph in the Section VI Class C quarterfinals.
With confidence under their belts, the 11 returnees were hungry for the 2023 season to begin as open gym sessions exploded in popularity, all behind a concerted effort in improving the team’s hitting, despite the fact the top six hitters batted .300 or better and five drove in at least 15 runs.
The extra time in the gym during the long cold winters has paid off in recent weeks for the Raiders. Despite a 4-3 loss against Akron Friday, Barker is 12-5 overall and 9-3 in Niagara-Orleans League play this season, which includes winning nine of its first 11 contests.
Barker is a Class D program in Section VI but have proven they can win against larger schools in league play, including B-1’s Albion, B-2’s Newfane and Medina and C’s Wilson along with non-league victories against Pembroke, Elba and Kendall.
While she doesn’t think the girls fully realize how much smaller their school is compared to some of their opponents, Barker head coach Aileen Gilbert said playing well against larger schools is a motivational tool.
“It is motivating for them because we want to compete at that level,” said Gilbert, who has coached the varsity since 2018. “And the N-O (schools have) some great teams and we've had some great teams in the past. So, to be able to be one of the competitive teams in the N-O league is really positive. It is really encouraging for these girls.”
As junior catcher Anna Bowerman explained, the team chemistry developed from playing together last season and in other sports, like field hockey and basketball, has driven the Raiders’ recent success.
“Coming in, we all know each other pretty decently, so, there’s no problem getting along with all of us,” Bowerman said. “We just have a really good time together and I think that translates a lot to the field.”
Along with Bowerman, head coach Aileen Gilbert has relied on fellow co-captains — junior center-fielder Rachel Sutter and senior shortstop Mia Herman — to lead the team in the right direction. Herman is in her fifth year on varsity this spring and, entering Friday, batting .458 along with 2 home runs, 14 RBI and a team-high 20 stolen bases. Sutter, a third-year letterman, is batting .375 and has driven in 13 of Barker’s runs.
Having the players take ownership of changing the culture themselves, Gilbert said, is “huge” and a trait that hasn’t gone unnoticed by herself and assistant coach Bill Moeller. Gilbert, who was part of the program’s last Niagara-Orleans League winning team as a freshman in 2007, said the change fully struck her when the varsity team demonstrated various techniques during joint practices with the JVers and even using the same lingo.
“It’s so rewarding when you hear that,” said Gilbert, who later became a four-year letterman at Division I Niagara. “This is what we want for these girls. We want them to be, ‘This is their team. This is their program.’ We want that for them.”
Along with the co-captains, the Raiders are once again seeing production out of two veteran bats in junior pitcher Natalie Brandel (.491, 20 RBI) and senior first baseman Lily Monthony (.382, 2 HR, 28 RBI). And in the circle, the duo of seventh-grader Madyson Flint (team-best 2.69 ERA) and freshman Peyton Bradley — the team leader in wins (6) and strikeouts (82) have logged most of the innings.
As this is the final run of the postseason for both herself and Monthony, Herman said the underclassmen have progressed over the course of the season.
“Building a bond with the older girls has really given them confidence to just branch out and play their game,” Herman said.
Barker wraps up its regular season schedule at Holley at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Section VI softball postseason is slated to begin with the pre-quarterfinals on May 17.
