CICERO — When Alyssa Armitage was going through her warm-up routine, sun-kissed Cicero-North Syracuse High School appeared to be offering perfect pole vaulting conditions.
But just as Armitage began to prepare for her first attempt, the wind picked up. Gusts up to 20 miles per hour threw a wrench into many of the NYSPHSAA track and field championship events Friday, but perhaps none more than the pole vault.
The Starpoint senior entered as the top seed, having been the lone female to clear 13 feet this season. Last week’s 13-foot vault to win Section VI will go down as the state’s best mark, but Armitage didn’t leave with a state championship.
She struggled to battle the wind moving down the runway, resulting in a sixth-place finish with a jump of 11 feet, 6 inches, narrowly missing three attempts at 12 feet.
“The battle down the runway was trying to get through the wind and get her step,” Starpoint pole vault coach Lou Anastasi said. “She really has a hard time with gusting winds. In warm-ups she had some of the best jumps of her life when the conditions were nice, but the wind picked up and it really started to mess with her.”
It is the fifth time Armitage finished a meet with a mark of 11-6 this season, but she had cleared 12 feet three times during the outdoor season, including two of the previous three meets.
Armitage entered at 11 feet, clearing it on the first attempt. Heights increased in 3-inch increments and the plan devised was to alternate until 12 feet. She missed the first two tries at 11-6 before clearing and then skipped 11-9.
Wind was not only a problem for Armitage. Of the seven competitors to attempt 12 feet, three failed to clear the bar and two more missed on their first two attempts. Third-seeded Marisa D’Angelo, of St. Anthony’s on Long Island, chose to enter at 12 feet and missed all three of her attempts.
Central Square’s Ella Dolce was the eventual winner at 12-6 and was only vaulter to hit 12-3, but she missed her three attempts at 12-9.
“At the big meets it can go any which way,” Anastasi said. “Nothing came easy with this wind and you’re not always going to have your A game. But I told her that working with her was the highlight of my coaching career and she’s put up a (Starpoint) record that probably won’t be broken for a while.”
Jauch scoops up medals in throws
Starpoint senior Veda Jauch will return home with a few medals after placing in the shot put and discus, advancing to the Federation championship in the latter.
Jauch entered the Division 1 shot put seeded ninth, but heaved a personal-best 36 feet, 9 inches on her first attempt to secure a sixth-place finish. She was the No. 3 seed in the discus and threw 114-4 to place fourth.
The throw was less than two feet behind Massapequa’s Alyssa LeBron for third — Islip’s Desiree Pagan threw 132-10 to win — and it was eight feet shorter than Jauch's best of the season, but it was enough to not only earn a Division 1 medal, but to give her another chance in the Federation competition on Saturday.
“I just came out and did what I had to do,” Jauch said. “Whether that got me first or last, I did what I could do.”
Jauch’s top throw in the discus is 122-3 and she is still one of only five girls in the state to surpass 120 feet this season.
Medina's Ruteledge saves best jump for last
Madelynn Ruteledge says she is a slow starter in the long jump. She likes to ease her way into the event to build confidence before rattling off a big leap.
The Medina sophomore was the No. 6 seed in Division 2 with a top jump of 17-6 1/2 last week at the Section VI state qualifier, but a slow start kept her under the 17-foot mark through her first five jumps.
In fact, Ruteledge’s first-round jump of 16-8 1/2 was just good enough to put her into the finals, ranking eighth out of eight competitors. But she was just warming up.
Ruteledge jumped 17-1 in her final attempt of the day to improve her seed with a fifth-place finish in her first appearance at states. After placing third at sectionals, she was the only of the three Section VI state qualifiers to reach the finals.
“Usually it takes me a while to warm up and get it right,” Ruteledge said. “... I just wanted to do my best and have fun. I had fun.”
Nightingale-Bamfords Jada Clarke also jumped 17-1, but Ruteledge got the edge due to less wind assistance at the time of the jump. Ruteledge finished 1 1/2 inches behind Bayport-Bluepoint’s Leann Redlo for fourth. Stillwater’s Gianna Locci won Division 2 with a jump of 20-6, becoming the first girl to surpass 20 feet in the state this season.
NOTES: Lockport’s Matthew Schaffert was 21st in the 100-meter dash in 11.19 seconds and was 10th in the 200 in 22.62. The Lockport 4x100 relay team of Schaffert, Shey Williams, Zion Cheatham and Sam Marquez just missed a chance to medal, placing ninth in 44.06.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
