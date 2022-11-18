Like most college students, Steven Frerichs spent months scouring the internet for videos. Except he wasn’t looking for a laugh or a song. His search had a purpose.
Frerichs finally won the starting quarterback job with three games remaining in his sophomore season at Morrisville, but it wasn’t enough. The Mustangs went 2-8 in Ed Raby Jr.’s first season as head coach after Curt Fitzpatrick, the man who brought Frerichs to Morrisville, left to take the same job at SUNY Cortland.
And even though Frerichs showed enough to earn the job, he only completed 41% of his passes. Something had to change. So he pored over videos from quarterbacks, throwing coaches and any other useful tidbits and self-taught himself to completely change his throwing motion.
Frerichs improved his completion percentage by 14 points, leading Morrisville to a 7-3 campaign and a berth in the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl to play Rensselaer at noon Saturday in Troy.
But more than his third-team all-Empire 8 selection or his conference offensive player of the week award Monday, the moniker that seems to follow Frerichs is leader. It’s been a label since he was an eighth-grader at Wilson and it still hasn’t disappeared.
“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Raby Jr. said. “His work ethic is second to none and that’s what you need from your starting quarterback. I think our team rallies around that.”
A jump in statistics isn’t surprising for those who know Frerichs. He threw for 3,585 yards and 41 touchdowns, while running for 809 yards and 15 scores during his career for the Lakemen, which included starting three games as a freshman after starter Justin Daul’s season ended prematurely with an injury.
Frerichs has thrown for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns and has run for 556 yards and seven more scores in his first full season as a collegiate starter. What’s more impressive is how he got those numbers, with thousands of repetitions needed to break and rebuild muscle memory to alter his throwing mechanics.
“If you’re willing to work at it, you can find the resources to get better,” Frerichs said. “... For me it was more about finding resources and getting enough reps and consistency to get better.”
Most college quarterbacks would be content with throwing motion, after all it carried them to that level. But Frerichs is never content, especially when his team is losing games.
After going 6-6 in his first 12 games in high school, Frerichs led Wilson to a 7-2 record, coming within a point of advancing to the sectional final. So going 8-13 in his first two seasons at Morrisville — his entire 2020 campaign was washed out due to COVID-19 — was never going to be sufficient.
“I tend to be very focused on the process of getting better and doing what’s best for the team,” Frerichs said. “Along the way, I think you find those (leadership) qualities. If you’re criticizing yourself a lot, making sure you’re doing what you can do best for the team, I think it naturally falls in.”
Frerichs’ leadership attributes show up in subtle, albeit important details. Morrisville has 125 players on the roster and Raby Jr. has never heard him not know the name of a teammate. He’s also very determined in practice and preparing for practice, which is translated to success during games.
Obviously, Frerichs’ ability to run the ball creates more easy opportunities in the passing game, but his discipline as a passer is also a critical component to his game.
He has always been a low-risk passer, but he has somehow improved as the competition grew more difficult. Frerichs threw 14 interceptions in 496 attempts at Wilson, but only seven in 312 attempts at Morrisville, with only three this season.
“Our quarterback play is a lot better than it was last year,” Raby Jr. said. “Generally speaking in football, that’s going to play a huge role in offensive success. … The fact that he’s playing is 100% a big reason that we’ve been able to make a huge turnaround.”
When asked about personal goals, Frerichs unsurprisingly didn’t have any to share. With one more season to play, Frerichs is hoping to bring an Empire 8 championship to the Mustangs, which would net a trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“We have a lot of good teams in our conference,” Frerichs said. “No game is any easy game and that’s why we love playing in this conference. To be the best, you have to beat the best. I don’t have a lot of personal goals; we’re just focused on winning games.”
