Wilson's hot streak ends in Class C finals

DUNKIRK — Three minutes. Wilson was three minutes from overtime. Instead a sectional championship dream was dashed.
The No. 4 Lakewomen dueled second-seeded and defending Class C sectional champion Frewsburg to a scoreless tie for 77 minutes. But a goal by Alexandra Hultberg in the waning moments gave the Bears their second consecutive Section VI Class C championship on Saturday at Dunkirk High School.
Wilson entered the game riding a seven-game winning streak after beginning the month with a 3-6-1 record. Frewsburg, meanwhile, had won 16 games in a row. The Lakewomen continued their strong play Saturday, but the result provided a harsh reality.
“Playing your best, playing your hardest only guarantees you a chance,” Wilson head coach Tom Baia said. “It doesn’t guarantee a win and that’s kind of what happened. We played pretty close to our best — like we have been lately — and it wasn’t good enough.”
Frewsburg boasted one of the best scoring defenses in Section VI, having allowed seven goals all season and one during its 16-game winning streak. But Baia felt Wilson’s defense was just as strong throughout the game and it was simply an evenly matched contest.
The Lakewomen put five shots on goal, but Bear keeper Cadence Rogers stopped them all. Baia also said Frewsburg’s goal did not come on a defensive breakdown, it was a stellar play by Hultberg.
“The chance opportunities were pretty even,” Baia said. “They were a good defensive team. They worked well together. We had some corner-kick chances that just missed. We had some open shots that we weren’t able to convert. They were a good defense, but our defense did great, too.”
Wilson finishes the season 10-7-1.
