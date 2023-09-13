One of the top young pitchers in Niagara County will take his fastball from the lake to Monteagle Ridge.
In a social media post Monday, Wilson junior Tyler Johnston announced he is now a member of Niagara University’s 2025 recruiting class.
An all-Western New York small schools honorable mention selection in June, Johnston led the Lakemen to a 10-6 finish last season, the program’s first winning year since 2016, before being eliminated in the Class C quarterfinals.
The 5-foot-11 right-hander is coming off his best season to date on the mound, where he finished with a 5-2 record in 11 appearances with a 1.42 ERA and struck out 97 batters in 54.1 innings. Johnston also held opponents to a .187 batting average and a .217 on-base percentage last spring.
After striking out 33 batters in 32.2 innings of work as an eighth grader in 2021, Johnston took his game to the next level as a freshman last season. Johnston threw a no-hitter against Lyndonville on April 4, where he retired 20 batters, which tied a Section VI record set by North Collins’ Bob Hammond in 1960.
In his two-year career with the Lakemen, Johnston has a 9-7 record, a 2.29 ERA, 20 appearances (10 starts), six complete games and 192 strikeouts.
Johnston also represented Team New York in the PBR Future Games July 26-29 at LakePoint in Emerson, Ga. Johnston is the fourth player from Team New York to commit to a collegiate program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.