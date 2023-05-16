Not having a complete lineup of hitters was Wilson’s kryptonite last spring, especially when the season was on the line.
Despite recording nine hits, the Lakewomen watched a 4-3 lead turn into a 6-4 loss against Portville in the Section VI Class C quarterfinals last May.
Heading into his fifth season with the program, Wilson head coach Dan Lucinski felt the team relied too much on certain players to deliver instead of having a strong offensive unit, from top to the bottom, which determined how the team would produce.
Only three players who appeared in all 16 games last spring — senior Lilah Frerichs, junior Rian Faery and sophomore Aleena Adamczyk are back on the team. But it’s been a case of new faces in new places, and so far, the Lakewomen are finding results.
After starting the season with a 1-3 record — including non-league losses against Section V’s Lyndonville and Lewiston-Porter — Wilson is 8-6 overall and has won seven of its last 10 contests.
Nearly two months later, Lucinski said the team is producing in all aspects of the game.
“We’ve been lucky where when we’re hitting, we’re hitting well,” Lucinski said. “We’ve played pretty good defense all the way around. I think that’s what helps us. When we play good defense behind pitching, we do well. We’ve got some good timely hitting.”
Junior third baseman Cait Cliffe has batted in the heart of Wilson’s lineup all season and is currently batting .340 and has driven in 17 runs. Before her injury, seventh grade shortstop Lucy Madan was batting .371 and has recorded three triples while freshman Abby Faery is batting .325 with 13 RBI. And Adamczyk and her sophomore classmates Ava Mielke and Riley Robinson combine for 18 RBI while batting from the bottom of the order.
This all leads to the centerpiece of the offense in Rian Faery. After she hit .639 with 38 RBI and 13 extra-base hits last spring, Faery is once again the team leader in batting average (.587), RBI (18), extra-base hits (10) and is a perfect 20 of 20 in stolen bases.
Heading into the Portville game, Faery recalled that some people had already written the Lakewomen off before the first pitch, simply because they were a lower seed. But the outside negativity lit a fire and brought the team even closer together. Noting there isn’t a “weak spot” offensively on this year’s roster, Faery said Wilson is ready to bounce back.
“We talk about how we not necessarily have to prove everyone else wrong but we also have to prove (to) ourselves that we’re capable of good teams,” Faery said. “We have a good core group of people to bring it together and talk about it through with the younger girls and let them know what play’s next. And they know that if they make a mistake, they’re not letting older kids down.”
Faery has always been a lead by example player since she made her varsity debut two years ago. But with plenty of upperclassmen taking on the leadership roles, young Rian didn’t have to be outspoken. Now, she’s making her voice heard amongst her younger teammates.
“She’s not afraid to step up and be that one that leads and tells people how we do things here,” Lucinski said.
The season has had its challenges also, including most recently as Faery had to move from catcher to shortstop due to Madan’s injury.
But heading into the postseason, behind a “next game” approach, Lucinski has reminded the team that there are plenty of ways for an outcome to be determined.
“I definitely think no matter the score or whatever game you’re in, it’s ‘We’re not out of it,’” Lucinski said. “One hit, one walk, one at-bat can turn around a game. One good defensive play gets us moving in the right direction.”
The Section VI softball postseason is slated to begin with the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Class C quarterfinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. May 22 at the location of the higher seed.
