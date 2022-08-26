WILSON — Wilson High School can provide two guarantees this football season: a playoff berth and extra time at the gas pumps.
After dropping from Class C to Class D, the Lakemen are guaranteed a spot in sectionals as one of eight teams in the class. But that also means a few extra road trips, with road trips to Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Portville and Randolph that average 205 miles roundtrip, while also throwing in the annual rivalry game at Newfane to close the season.
All teams have a choice to play up a class, but Wilson never truly considered the idea, believing the competition to be comparable and added excitement over a new crop of opponents, even if Section VI’s northernmost school (Wilson) plays the southernmost (Portville).
“Anybody who thinks when you go from C to D that life gets easier is crazy,” Wilson head coach Bill Atlas said. “Section VI has really been a hotbed for Class D football. Everything is up and down, but there always seems to be a Section VI in the quarters, semis or finals at states.”
While knowing an automatic playoff spot is waiting at the end of the season, just getting there is no longer the standard for the Lakemen, who went 7-3 a year ago, but did not qualify for sectionals.
Wilson finished .500 or better in five consecutive seasons, but has gone back-to-back years without reaching sectionals after reaching the Section VI Class C semifinals three consecutive times.
“A couple of years ago I remember when we went to the stadium and that was a big step for us, so hopefully we can get there again while I’m still playing here,” said running back Jack Mahar, whose three older brothers played for Wilson.
Despite losing key players across the board, Wilson expects to be in a position to make a deep postseason run. Mahar moved up from the junior varsity and is expected to tote the ball often in order to replace Luke Atlas’ 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while John Ernest and Ben Wortkoetter are back as receiving options.
The Lakemen also had to replace Tyler Yousett at quarterback and opted to go with junior Conner Ernest rather than last year’s backup Drew Dabill. Ernest has a big arm and good size, while Dabill has the ability to play receiver on offense and is one of the team’s top defenders at cornerback.
Although Wilson has only thrown the ball 35% of the time during the last few seasons, Atlas has been willing to pull the trigger 45.6% of the time over the last 10 years, which means Ernest has a chance to earn the trust of his coach.
“I just have to consistently make my throws so he can trust me enough to give the ball to me,” Ernest said. “A lot of the (receivers) I’ve known most of my life, so I know how they move and when to get them the ball on which routes.”
Not only are the Lakemen forced to replace their quarterback on offense, they must do so on defense. Gone is middle linebacker Xavior Fitzgibbon, who was the centerpiece of the defense last season, making 65 tackles, with 21 behind the line of scrimmage.
They also lose a chunk of the defensive line and the top-four tacklers, but Atlas believes this unit is going to have much more team speed across the board. Wortkoetter is the man on track to step into Fitzgibbon’s role as the quarterback of the defense after making 21 tackles last season.
“If teams try to get outside, we can run them down a little bit better,” Wortkoetter said. “But we’re faster than (opponents), we can keep them inside and our big guys can swallow them up.”
Wilson travels to CSP to open the season at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in Sherman.
