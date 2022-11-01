Wilson graduate Emily Kelly picked up a pair of Mid-American Conference accolades, the conference announced Tuesday.
The University at Buffalo fifth-year senior was named MAC goalkeeper of the year and was voted first-team all-MAC for the second time in three seasons. Freshman Ellie Simmons was voted defensive player of the year and Shawn Burke was named coach of the year.
Kelly, who has a Buffalo-record 52 career wins, led the MAC with 11 shutouts, a 0.45 goals against average and 53 saves this season. She also ranked second nationally in shutouts, seventh in GAA and 10th in save percentage.
The top-seeded Bulls host No. 5 Miami (OH) in a MAC tournament semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.