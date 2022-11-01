KELLY-20221002wsoc-KS-1414 (1).JPG

Buffalo's Emily Kelly was named MAC goalkeeper of the year and first-team all-MAC for the second time in three years.

 UB Athletics

Wilson graduate Emily Kelly picked up a pair of Mid-American Conference accolades, the conference announced Tuesday.

The University at Buffalo fifth-year senior was named MAC goalkeeper of the year and was voted first-team all-MAC for the second time in three seasons. Freshman Ellie Simmons was voted defensive player of the year and Shawn Burke was named coach of the year.

Kelly, who has a Buffalo-record 52 career wins, led the MAC with 11 shutouts, a 0.45 goals against average and 53 saves this season. She also ranked second nationally in shutouts, seventh in GAA and 10th in save percentage.

The top-seeded Bulls host No. 5 Miami (OH) in a MAC tournament semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

