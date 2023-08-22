WILSON — Since Bill Atlas took over the program in 2006, Wilson football developed a tradition of winning while in Class C.
Eight winning seasons came for the Lakemen, who won seven or more games three times in 2018, 2019 and 2021. But then, due to classification, Wilson had a new challenge of finding the same success but now in Class D starting last fall.
As the new season approaches, starting with a home contest versus Akron on Sept. 2, Atlas and the Lakemen are ready to apply what they’ve learned after a year’s worth of competing in Class D. To Atlas, last season was a learning curve for the Wilson program as a whole after years of competing against familiar competition in Class C with a library of game film at their disposal.
For example, heading into the season opener against Clymer-Sherman-Panama game, Atlas didn’t know anything about their personnel. Now with two games worth of film and a year later, Atlas and the team now have a better baseline into the new season about their opponents and aren’t going into uncharted territory, despite finishing 4-6 and winning the Chuck Funke Bowl.
“It was our first time, so, I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Atlas, who noted travel time and how the state classified schools as challenges but ones that were uncontrollable. “There are some really, really good programs in the Southern Tier, so, my hat’s off to them. I expect them to play just as tough this year. … Last season went as I sort of expected.
After having a youthful roster to work with last season, Atlas has a veteran group amongst his 18-man roster, with over half made up of seniors alone. One senior anxious to help the program head back to its winning ways in a new class is running back Jack Mahar. Mahar is the last of four brothers in the family and even played with both Ben and Evan before they graduated in 2021 and 2022.
The 5-foot-9 halfback led the Lakemen in the running game last year and had 136 carries for 881 yards and accounted for seven of the team’s 20 rushing touchdowns. Mahar admitted adjusting to Class C was “definitely a wake up for us.” But with the adjustment, Mahar expects the team to have a strong running game once more, a tradition for Lakemen teams in the past.
“We have a big (offensive) line, this year,” said Mahar, on the unit with three returning starters, including sophomore Willy Wortkoetter moving from center to left tackle. “They’re pretty young but we’re used to them so we all know (how) each other operates. They’re still pretty quick, regardless of their size.”
Atlas sees the potential with the team’s offense, with many pieces returning from last season that averaged 181.3 yards and 18.2 points per game. How successful the unit will be will start with the play of quarterback Conner Ernest, who enters a senior season after throwing for 882 yards and 8 touchdowns a year ago.
Players like senior wideouts Casey Sidote and Connor Peck and running back Ethan Lackner plus sophomore receiver Ryan Hough are just some of the players Atlas believes will fill the void left by Evan Wolfe and Drew Dabill. Wolfe, a running back, and Dabill, a receiver, combined for seven touchdowns in their senior season last fall.
With a strong presence coming back for this fall, Atlas said the mentality towards returning to its successful ways, like playing for a sectional championship, is simple.
“We just have to play well and just limit the mistakes.”
Kickoff for Akron at Wilson is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Walter J. Hutchinson Field.
