WILSON — The Lakewomen's unblemished season was cut down by a buzzsaw.
No. 1 Wilson girls basketball was unable to cap its perfect season, as No. 3 Southwestern took a 63-43 win in Saturday's Section VI Class B2 championship game at Wilson High School. It left a familiar feeling for the Lakewomen (13-1), who were knocked out of each of the last two postseasons by the now back-to-back champion Trojans (14-3).
Things were highly competitive early, with the game locked at 11 near the end of the first quarter. But Southwestern's Reece Beaver cashed in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to close the quarter, which foreshadowed how the freshman co-captain would guide her squad.
After the tie, Southwestern went on a 21-10 run to close the half, highlighted by Beaver and fellow co-captain Sofia Genareo, who finished with 13 and eight points for the half, respectively. Wilson was stumbling a bit, but Julia Faery did all she could to keep the Lakewomen in it, scoring 10 points in the half and eight in the second quarter alone.
The third quarter was much closer than the second, with Wilson getting a better showing overall, led by Bella Lemke's seven points in the frame. But the Trojans were scalding hot from deep, knocking down four 3-pointers in the quarter, three by way of Beaver.
The third-year varsity player was hot in the quarter, scoring 12 of her game-high 28 points.
For Southwestern overall, that prowess from deep showed more of the same in the fourth, as the Trojans added three more 3-pointers to finish with 11 for the game. Aside from Beaver, Southwestern got a strong performance from Kira Ricker, who notched 16 points and contributed four of those made 3s.
For the Lakewomen, Faery was the go-to option throughout, scoring 15 points in her final basketball game in the orange and black. Lemke would finish with 12 points in the contest and senior co-captain Maddy Seeley chipped in eight more.
Wilson head coach Brian Baker said he couldn't be more proud of how his girls battled despite the losing effort. And although Saturday's result was not ideal, the Lakewomen put together an undefeated regular season and won another Niagara-Orleans League title, so Baker is thankful for what he got to accomplish with this team and its senior class.
"This group's special to me, I've been with this group since middle school," Baker said. "And between coming to camps and hanging out in the classroom and watching the older Wilson kids and them telling me they can't wait 'til one day (when) they're able to cut down the nets. ...
"The season's obviously been challenging, but more than anything, it's been rewarding just to be able to get the kids out here to play. And to be able to be one of the last teams out of the whole section's pretty impressive."
Outside of Faery and Seeley, Wilson will be losing Meg Musall, Tori Pawlak, Kenzie Beyer and Jen Reagan to graduation.
Roy-Hart's Cinderella run ends in B3 boys title game
No. 6 Royalton-Hartland was unable to bring home the hardware, as the Rams fell to No. 5 Fredonia 69-58 in the Class B3 sectional championship game at Fredonia High School. But this game was a still a major part of history, as Roy-Hart (5-10) played in its first Section VI championship since 1969.
Like the past calendar year, this run was improbable. The Rams' first scheduled sectional opponent, No. 3 Allegany-Limestone, was unable to play due to a COVID pause. R-H could have rested on its laurels, but instead scored a 65-52 win over No. 7 Cleveland Hill in the B3 semifinals, during which Rhett Goodwin (22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block), Tom Ragonese (15 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks) and Aiden Petrie (14 points, 8 rebounds) shined.
That set up a championship final with Fredonia (11-6), a familiar postseason opponent for the Rams. The last time Roy-Hart advanced to the sectional semis at Buffalo State, the Rams and Hillbillies faced off to cap the 2015-16 season. But even as recently as last season, R-H bowed out to Fredonia in the sectional quarterfinals, ironically after the Rams beat Cleve Hill the round before.
Saturday was no different, as Tyler Putney (23 points), Mike Berg (18 points) and Ethan Fry (13 points) helped the Hillbillies win their first sectional title since 2016.
"I know Fredonia, we've always had our hands full with 'em, but we gave 'em a heck of a game," said Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak. "I'm really happy with how the guys represented themselves. ... Definitely, there's no doubt, we took a big step today. It wasn't the result we wanted, but we definitely took a really big step against a really, really good team and program, there's no doubt about it."
Pawlak made sure to highlight the performances of Ragonese and Goodwin. The 6-foot-5 Ragonese was superb, scoring a game- and career-high 27 points before heading off to play for Division III Cairn University this fall.
Goodwin filled in at point guard with Jamel Johnson Jr. withdrawing from the season with COVID concerns. Ideally a wing player, Goodwin was able to contribute on the glass and guard opponents' best players in addition to facilitating and scoring when needed.
The one thing Pawlak was thrilled to see was how his team finished down the stretch. Winning four of the last four games after a 1-5 start, the Rams were able salvage what seemed like a lost 2021 season.
Although Ragonese, Goodwin, Jon Gillings and Joel Kubas are heading out as seniors, the hopeful return of Johnson at point guard alongside Petrie and Gavyn Boyle has Pawlak excited about the prospects of next season.
"Last year we went on a nice run, we had two seniors and they actually came down to help with stats and things," Pawlak said.
"And I told 'em ... we've got that family atmosphere and I think the experience of last year coming down to Fredonia getting beat up, that helped this year's team. And I think the guys ... we've got a lot of respect for Fredonia, there's no doubt about it. But we know now, we've proven that we can play with teams, the Fredonias of the world, the Southwesterns. We're capable of doing it and that's been the next step we wanted to take and now we've gotta get a win and beat 'em. I think we can be back in this spot next year and the guys keep working."
Falcons foiled by Hamburg's twin towers
Like Roy-Hart, the Niagara Wheatfield boys ended a decades-long stretch without an appearance in a sectional championship Saturday, but playing their third road game in five days — including a wild, triple-overtime victory over top-seeded McKinley on Thursday — the Falcons ran out of gas.
Six-foot-6 junior Benjamin Bill, 6-7 freshman Adam Chiacchia and a strong home court advantage proved the difference for second-seeded Hamburg, which took the Section VI Class A1 title with a 69-49 victory over No. 5 NW.
Bill and Chiacchia combined for 37 points for the Bulldogs (14-4), who "were a little more physical, a little bit stronger than us," NW coach Erik O'Bryan said Sunday.
"We kinda ran into a juggernaut yesterday," O'Bryan said. "And hats off to them, they played excellent yesterday. I've seen them play on film a bunch of times, and that was probably the best they played all year."
O'Bryan said the Bulldogs' size "played into our kids' heads." The Falcons (9-8) shot just 22.4% and were held to their second-lowest scoring output of the season.
"There were shots we normally make, but we couldn't get to the basket," O'Bryan said. "(Bill) made it very hard for us, and that's part of our game — we attack. We couldn't get fouls, and he didn't move. ... we just couldn't find anything that was working."
The game started evenly enough, tied at 15 after the first quarter, but Hamburg focused its game inside in the second and took control in the second, pulling ahead with a 22-9 quarter.
Despite the setback, O'Bryan said his Falcons have plenty to hang their hats on. They landed the program in a sectional championship for the first time since 1973 despite their youth. Their top seven scorers from this season all return next year, including the stellar backcourt of junior TJ Robinson (21 points vs. Hamburg) and sophomore Xander Fletcher (14). Freshman wing Shawn Watson, 6-5 junior center Wyatt Cooper and key role players Thomas Jesse, Ty Kwitchoff and Anthony Lozina will all have plenty of motivation for offseason workouts.
"I'm super proud of this group," O'Bryan said. "The ride they took us on, it was such a fun ride, and I'm just grateful to be a part of it. It was 48 years since we (made the sectional championship) and I think we'll be back. ...
"I think in another week or two when we get together as a group again, I think they'll understand a little bit more of what they accomplished this year."
